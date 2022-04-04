Sports and Fitness Wear Market: 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By End-user (women and men), Product, Application, and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

Download NEW Version of Free Sample Report to view market trends, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities to improve your business

Sports and Fitness Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 66.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Kappa, Karhu Holding BV, Li Ning Co. Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:



Sports and Fitness Wear Market Driver



The rising number of sports tournaments is one of the key drivers supporting the sports and fitness wear market growth. The sports industry has experienced an upsurge in the number of tournaments. The growing interest of the population worldwide in sports activities can increase the sales of sports and fitness wear. For instance, the rise in the number of registered baseball players has led to an increasing number of baseball and softball tournaments and matches. For example, American Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament, which was first organized in 2014, is a college-level baseball conference championship tournament. Such tournaments will popularize baseball globally and benefit the global baseball equipment market. This, in turn, will drive the global sports and fitness wear market during the forecast period.

Sports and Fitness Wear Market Challenge



Volatile raw material prices is one of the factors hindering the sports and fitness wear market growth. The key market manufacturers, including adidas, Nike, and PUMA, are experiencing fluctuations in their profit margins. This is due to the fluctuating prices of raw materials and the increasing competition among the vendors in the market. As the establishment costs are low, there is an increase in the influx of local players. The emergence of local players leads to price wars among the market competitors. This compels the vendors to reduce the prices of their products, which, in turn, will affect their profit margins. Therefore, the increasing price of raw materials negatively affects the profit margins of the vendors and thereby limiting the market growth.

Sports and Fitness Wear Market: Segmentation Analysis



The sports and fitness wear market share growth by the women segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in the population of working women, rise in demand from developing countries, and recovery from the recession are some of the factors driving this segment. Participation of women in sports and fitness activities has also increased considerably. This has bridged the gap in male and female participation ratio and propelled the per-unit sales of sports and fitness wear. Moreover, women are more fashion-conscious than men, which compels key competitors to upgrade their product line with new designs and styles to attract more women consumers. Due to all these factors, the segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Sports and Fitness Wear Market: Regional Analysis

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the sports and fitness wear market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rise in participation of people in regular fitness and sports activities will facilitate the sports and fitness wear market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape



The sports and fitness wear market report offers information on several market vendors, including adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Kappa, Karhu Holding BV, Li Ning Co. Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. among others.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand, and variety to compete in the market.

