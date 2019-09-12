Sports and Medicine Industry Veteran Gsport Expands Their Business to the U.S. Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese company, Gsport has spent over 15 years making leaps in the world of sports medicine with line of therapeutic products, such as cold bags, athletic tape, and kinesiology tape. With their popularity on the rise, Gsport is taking the next logical step in the lifespan of their growing business; expanding into the U.S. marketplace.

The industry of sports medicine is booming worldwide, with an estimated worth of over $13 billion within the next 6 years. Company president Mary Zheng says this is strategically the best time to introduce American customers to Gsport's extensive history of high-quality product engineering.

Located off the beautiful Fuchun River, in China's Zhejiang Province, Gsport's parent company, Hangzhou GSPMED Medical Appliances Co.,ltd, not only handles all aspects of design in house, but they also handle manufacturing for all of Gsport's tapes and bandages.

Their headquarters is a state of the art production facility, more than 215,000 square feet in size, employs over 100 people, including a team of professional researchers, who keep their Gsport's product lines up to date with current medical technology. Since their inception in 2003, Gsport has seen a consistent and rapid rise in annual growth, as they continue to seize any opportunity to develop and fine tune their products. Their cohesive bandages and kinesiology tapes are currently used both domestically and abroad in hospitals and physical therapy facilities.

Known for being effective and extremely popular, Kinesiology Tape is skin-safe medical grade tape that is used to tighten the skin around the affected areas of the body during sports, such as joints or muscle tissue. It works by pulling the skin just enough to create small amounts of space between skin and muscle, or joint tissue. This space allows for greater range of motion by improving blood flow, and allowing for lymphatic drainage. Kinesiology tape is particularly valued for its therapeutic application in cases where the muscles or joints are already damaged from use or injury. The tape relieves pain by lifting nerves away from the affected area, while the extra blood flow helps to heal injuries more quickly, and insure that the area will not be damaged further despite additional use.

For people who suffer from chronic pain, or athletes who constantly push their bodies to their peak performance, kinesiology tape is a must - and usability matters. Gsport knows that the easier a product is to use and understand, the more effective it will be. That's why Gsport has a heavy focus on making their products simple to use, and their packaging easy to understand.

Gsport is changing the game when it comes to sports medicine, acting as a one stop shop for all types of sports therapy products that are equal parts high quality and high tech. Their innovative approach and all in one design and production facility make them a company to watch as they make their debut into the United States health and wellness market.

