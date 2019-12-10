Sports Betting at Forefront All Three Days of Winter Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, January 10-12 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid spread of sports betting across the country will take center stage at the Winter Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States, January 10-12 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, with sessions covering:

Sports betting from the perspective of the leagues and the athletes,

Regulatory best practices in sports betting, and

The unique aspects of sports betting in responsible-gambling efforts.

The NCLGS Winter Meeting is open to the public. Due to the high conference turnout, NCLGS is providing a list of eight first-class hotels that are within easy walking distance of the host Marriott. To view the hotel information and agenda, and register for the Winter Meeting, visit http://nclgs.org/index.php/events/nclgs-winter-meeting-san-diego-2020.

"With sports betting already operating in 14 states, preparing to launch in several more states in 2020, and being considered for legalization in many other states, NCLGS is committed to providing legislators, industry stakeholders and the public with timely, expert insight on this important aspect of gaming from several perspectives," said NCLGS President William Coley, a state senator from Ohio.

On Friday, January 10, the Committee on Emerging Gaming will examine sports betting from the perspective of those upon whom the bets are made. Experts presenting include:

Joe Briggs , Staff Counsel, Public Policy Counsel, National Football League Players Association

, Staff Counsel, Public Policy Counsel, National Football League Players Association Marquest Meeks , Senior Counsel, Sports Betting & Investigations, Major League Baseball

, Senior Counsel, Sports Betting & Investigations, Major League Baseball Naima Stevenson Starks , VP of Hearing Operations, National Collegiate Athletic Association

On Saturday, a Masterclass panel conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) will focus on the best practices for the future of sports betting. Speakers on that panel include:

Kate Lowenhar-Fisher , Member, Dickinson Wright

, Member, Dickinson Wright John Maloney , Principal Attorney, John K. Maloney Law

, Principal Attorney, Dan Reaser , Director, Fennemore Craig

, Director, Fennemore Craig Sue Schneider , Vice President, Growth & Strategy/Americas, Sports Betting Community

On Sunday, sports betting is the focus of the second general session. The panel will focus on the need for comprehensive, thoughtful and creative approaches to problem gambling with the expansion of sports betting.

The agenda for the three-day NCLGS Winter Meeting also includes:

Six legislative-chaired Committee sessions that will focus on tribal and commercial casinos, responsible gaming, and lotteries, as well as legal, regulatory, and operational aspects related to sports betting

A second IMGL masterclass panel focusing on the legal and regulatory trends of tribal and state compacts

Morning Keynote Address from Robert Zahradnik of The Pew Charitable Trusts

of The Pew Charitable Trusts Luncheon Keynote Address from Bill Miller of the American Gaming Association: "State of the Industry"

of the American Gaming Association: "State of the Industry" Two Sunday general session panel discussions

Thursday evening networking reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Pechanga Resort Casino in nearby Temecula

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation. Learn more about NCLGS at https://www.nclgs.org/.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators, and legislatures in 40 U.S. states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS. Discover more about Spectrum at https://www.spectrumgaming.com/.

