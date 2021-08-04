Sports Betting Company Sporttrade Inc. Announces Acquisition, Expansion into Colorado

"We are pleased to announce Sporttrade's launch plans in Colorado," said Alex Kane, CEO. Tweet this

Founded in 2018, Sporttrade was built to elevate the sports betting industry by utilizing proven exchange technology and processes to enhance and democratize the traditional betting experience. Sporttrade's open betting marketplace allows participants to trade sporting events the same way they trade stocks, with tighter spreads, more liquidity, and unique features like "always on" in-play trading, and the ability to trade in and out of bets at any time.

Dan Kelliher, Founder of Momentum Sports, said, "Momentum Sports was founded to generate community-focused economic growth. With Sporttrade's unique sports betting model, they are the only sports betting platform that provides a true capital market experience to their customers and we are proud to transition our gaming license to Sporttrade to serve Colorado's growing sports betting community and to continue to evolve the industry."

Sporttrade's Colorado sports betting license will now be held by Easy Street Casino.

"Easy Street Casino is thrilled to partner with the Sporttrade team as they make their way into the growing Colorado sports betting market. Together, we will pave the way for eager sports fans in Colorado to participate in a new and exciting way to wager online," added Roger Brown, General Manager & Director of Gaming Operations at GF Gaming.

Sporttrade's expansion into Colorado follows its recent announcement of a $36 million fundraise , which included proceeds from Jump Capital, Impression Ventures, Hudson River Trading, Tower Research Ventures, Jim Murren, former CEO of MGM Resorts International and Tom Wittman, former CEO of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

