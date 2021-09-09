Sports Betting Has Arrived in Arizona with Caesars Sportsbook!

"Today's event was a culmination of what we've been excited about for quite some time, bringing legal sports betting to the great sports fans in Arizona," said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "Arizona is like a second home for Caesars, and we've operated in the state for more than 25 years. We take pride in our brand-new Caesars Sportsbook app being online for day one of sports betting here and we're ecstatic to offer Arizonans a sports betting experience that can't be matched."

Caesars' partnership with the D-backs includes plans to build a two-story sportsbook and sports bar at Chase Field with a design fit for an emperor. Opening in early 2022, the venue will become a hospitality and entertainment destination to be enjoyed by sports bettors and non-sports bettors, locals and visitors alike. In the interim, sports fans can continue to place in-person bets at five walk-up betting kiosks that will be installed on the north side of the plaza.

In addition to in-person bets being accepted at Chase Field, the brand-new Caesars Sportsbook app is officially available for download and use by Arizona customers. The best-in-class app integrates mobile sports betting with Caesars' industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, where every bet, win or lose, rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships, including access to VIP experiences with the D-backs at Chase Field for registered app users in Arizona.

Every bet earns – win or lose, every wager gives you more with Caesars Rewards. Each bet earns Caesars Rewards Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Caesars Sportsbook links with Caesars Rewards, making it as easy to earn and redeem online as it is in person at one of Caesars' more than 50 destinations across 16 states. Reward Credits earned within the Caesars Rewards network can be redeemed everywhere, meaning everything you earn online can be used for free play, dining, getaways, and specially curated sports and entertainment experiences



Thousands of ways to wager – Caesars Sportsbook provides extensive odds and flexible limits, making it the most dynamic way to bet sports



A trusted name in casino entertainment – Caesars Sportsbook has safe and secure payment options and best-in-class partnerships



With customized offerings, a wide range of betting lines and flexible limits, Caesars Sportsbook treats every customer like royalty. Arizonans can also get closer to the game while taking advantage of all of the incredible offers that celebrate sports betting's launch in the state. Grand Canyon State bettors can continue to stack two offers for a first bet experience worthy of an emperor:

Now through Sept. 30 every Arizona bettor gets a $5,000 risk-free bet

are risk-free for all app users until Add on an NFL jersey when you bet $100 on the NFL

Opt-in and place $100 worth of bets on the NFL by Sept. 30 to receive an NFL jersey of choice

Caesars is an official sports betting partner of The Arizona Diamondbacks, the official casino sponsor and an official sports betting partner of the NFL, and has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams.

For refreshing, real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks provide industry-leading entertainment in a clean, safe and family-friendly environment and make a positive impact on its fans and civic partners. Their mission is guided by the Circle of Success: team performance, fan experience, financial efficiency, workplace culture, and community contribution. The D-backs' pinnacle on-field moment was their 2001 World Series title, the only championship among the 4 major Valley teams. Since being established in 1997, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has donated over $75 million in charitable contributions to the Arizona community, more than the state's other professional sports teams combined. The club, established in 1995 and whose inaugural season was in 1998, plays their home games in downtown Phoenix at Chase Field, the first Major League stadium in the United States to feature a pool as well as a retractable roof over a natural-grass playing surface (now synthetic grass). For more information, please visit dbacks.com or on social media via @Dbacks and @LosDbacks.

