Sports Betting is Coming to Isleta Resort & Casino!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isleta Resort & Casino has announced it will bring Las Vegas-style sports gambling to its Resort! The move follows a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which opened the door for tribes to legalize wagers on everything from college basketball to professional football. It's a victory for those pushing for more gaming options, and Isleta Resort & Casino is thrilled to be an industry leader.

"We're very excited to be answering the requests of our guests to bring sports gambling to New Mexico," said Isleta Resort & Casino CEO Harold Baugus. "We look forward to unveiling all of the exciting possibilities to our patrons," he continued.

The Supreme Court's decision on Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association, gives states like New Mexico the authority to adopt laws regulating sports betting. New Mexico is now the fifth state to follow suit. The Resort's new Sports Betting venue is expected to open later this summer, with USBookmaking as its provider.

"We are proud to be selected by Isleta Resort & Casino to provide sports betting services for their casino. We offer outstanding service for our clients and our selection by Isleta validates the tremendous value that USBookmaking contributes," stated Vic Salerno, President of USBookmaking.

As Isleta Resort & Casino steps up to the plate, details on when sports betting will be available will be released in the near future. More information on the Resort and its amenities can be found at www.isleta.com.

