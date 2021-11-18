Sports Betting Radio Personality Matt Perrault, Longtime Bookmaker Dave Sharapan Join American Affiliate, Launch New Show

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading gambling media company American Affiliate announced the addition of sports betting radio host Matt Perrault and longtime bookmaker Dave Sharapan to its growing team of sports gambling media personalities. Perrault and Sharapan will also co-host The Bostonian vs. The Book, a new sports betting livestream and podcast on Props.com, an American Affiliate site.

Bostonian vs Book

Native Bostonian Perrault will serve as American Affiliate's director of new media and brings more than two decades of radio experience, including his popular sports gambling radio show Pushing the Odds, which he started upon moving to Las Vegas. His The Bostonian vs. The Book Co-Host Sharapan comes from a long line of gambling experts in Western Pennsylvania and has spent the past two decades working in sports books in Las Vegas and around the world.

The show will focus on sports betting entertainment, education, and picks content, offering an unfiltered, deep dive into the sports gambling industry based on the insights of industry experts. Perrault ("The Bostonian") and Sharapan ("The Book") conceived the idea for The Bostonian vs. The Book while spending four years doing radio segments together on Perrault's nationally syndicated sports gambling show.

"I made my first bet on Super Bowl X with my dad. The Steelers won, but didn't cover," said The Bostonian vs. The Book Co-Host Dave Sharapan. "Sports have been a big part of my life since. The business is amazing. Every day, every game, the line tells a story. It's fun to talk about, and I am pumped to do it every day, even with a Boston guy."

"Dave and I could not be more excited to get started, and we feel like Props.com is the perfect platform for the new show," said American Affiliate Director of New Media and The Bostonian vs. The Book Co-Host Matt Perrault. "Dave and I will entertain, educate and go over all the biggest sports betting news each day, and the audience will enjoy hearing Dave tell me I'm nuts for my bets."

"When I asked Matt Perrault what his dream show to develop was, I committed before he even finished saying Dave's name," said American Affiliate Co-Founder and CEO Chris Grove. "I've been a fan of Dave's for years because of his ability to make sports betting entertaining by opening a window into the stories and the personalities behind the bets. And bringing someone of Matt's caliber on board in a broader executive role is going to allow us to extend our track record of reinventing what a gambling affiliate site can be."

Starting in December, The Bostonian vs. The Book will be live on Props.com every weekday from 10 – 11 a.m. PT, with an audio and video podcast to follow.

About American Affiliate

American Affiliate (AmAff) is a next-gen gambling affiliate and media company focused on the legal U.S. sports betting and online gambling market. AmAff was founded in early 2021 by gaming industry leaders including sports betting investor and entrepreneur Chris Grove. AmAff's portfolio includes Props.com, Wagers.com, and BetPrep.com.

About Props.com

Props.com provides today's sports betting news and analysis from the Las Vegas sports books of some of the top gaming brands in the country. We are your #1 resource for entertaining and actionable information sports bettors can put to use. Check out our highly ranked Props City and new The Bostonian vs. The Book podcasts weekly.

SOURCE American Affiliate