Sports coaching market to grow by USD 11,823.95 million: Specialized consumer services is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports coaching market has been categorized as a global sports coaching market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market under the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers the revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Coaching Market 2023-2027

The sports coaching market size is forecast to grow by USD 11,823.95 million, at a CAGR of 5.87% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio

Spots coaching market 2023-2027: Scope

The sports coaching market report covers the following areas:

Spots coaching market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global sports coaching market is fragmented with the presence of numerous vendors. The services offered are differentiated in terms of quality and technology. Some of the other factors deciding the competition are price and infrastructure. Moreover, the threat of new entrants in the market is high due to low capital requirements and moderate product differentiation, which increases the competition among the existing players. Such trends are expected to continue in the global sports coaching market, making the market grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Brazilian Football Academy, Challenger Sports, Elle Football Academy, ESM Academy, Global Sports PD Network, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., IMG Academy, ISM Sports, Mentally Fit Institute, Neuro Training For Athletes, Smaller Earth Ltd., TENVIC, The Coach Crew, TrainingPeaks LLC, and UK Coaching are among some of the major market participants.

Spots coaching market 2023-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others

Sports Coaching Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Sports Camps And Personalized Training



Recreational Camps

The sports camps and personalized training segment was valued at USD 21,615.37 million in 2017 and continue to grow until 2021. The demand for sports camps and personalized coaching is gaining more importance among players who aim for a spot in the national team or a domestic league team. Especially in emerging economies, the avenue for sports players to exhibit their talent is growing with the introduction of new domestic leagues. The major reason behind the launch of these sporting leagues is to identify potential young talent in various sports all over the country. Moreover, the growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of Sports Coaching, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the Sports Coaching Industry

Application

Men



Women



Kids

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The US was the major contributor to the market in the region. The US is also the largest market for sports coaching globally. The market in North America is expected to be a significant contributor to the growth of the market. The constant rise in sports participation fuels the demand for sports coaches and sports coaching in the region. Hence, it is expected to be a major factor in driving the growth of the market in North America. Various government initiatives to promote sports participation among the youth are also driving market growth in the region.

To gain further insights about various segments

What are the key data covered in this sports coaching market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports coaching market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports coaching market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports coaching market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports coaching market vendors

Sports Coaching Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,823.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brazilian Football Academy, Challenger Sports, Elle Football Academy, ESM Academy, Global Sports PD Network, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., IMG Academy, ISM Sports, Khelomore Sports Pvt. Ltd., Mentally Fit Institute, Neuro Training For Athletes, Smaller Earth Ltd., TENVIC, The Coach Crew, TrainingPeaks LLC, UK Coaching, UK Sports Coaching Ltd., United States Sports Academy, US Sports Camps Inc., and Velocity Sports Performance Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

