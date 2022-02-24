Sports Coaching Platform Market to Grow by USD 4.95 billion | Increasing Government Investments in IT Infrastructure to Drive Global IT Spending Market

Technavio

Feb 24, 2022, 07:15 ET

NEW YORK , Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Coaching Platform Market by End-user (professional and non-professional) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The global information technology spending market is the parent market of the global sports coaching platform market. Our report extensively covers external factors that are influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the levels of growth of the sports coaching platform market.

For more information about market landscape, Get Free PDF Sample Report

Growth in the global IT spending market will be driven by factors such as increasing government investments in IT infrastructure, growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the growing demand for passive electronic components.

The potential growth difference for the sports coaching platform market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.95  bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will drive the growth of the sports coaching platform market during the forecast period. Vendors such as SAP and IBM are expected to mainly drive the adoption of cloud-based solutions in the global sports coaching platform market.

The fragmented and unorganized market structure will challenge the sports coaching platform market during the forecast period. The global sports coaching platform market has a highly fragmented market structure owing to the presence of a strong mix of regional, local, and well-established international vendors in the market. The high fragmentation of the market has resulted in a saturated market structure in most developed countries such as the US and the UK.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio

The sports coaching platform market report is segmented by end-user into professional and non-professional. The professional segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for effective sports coaching software and the increasing adoption of sports analytics platforms among sports clubs, leagues, and sports associations are some of the factors that are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will be the leading region with 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for sports coaching platforms in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

·          

    • Catapult Group International Ltd.
    • CAM Solutions Ltd.
    • Edge 10 Group
    • International Business Machines Corp.
    • NEX Team Inc.
    • Performa Sports Ltd.
    • Prevent Biometrics
    • SAP SE
    • Sportlyzer LLC
    • WHOOP Inc.
  To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Sports Coaching Platform Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.49%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.94

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 28%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Catapult Group International Ltd., CAM Solutions Ltd., Edge 10 Group, International Business Machines Corp., NEX Team Inc., Performa Sports Ltd., Prevent Biometrics, SAP SE, Sportlyzer LLC, and WHOOP Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

