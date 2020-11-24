Sports Facilities Companies Launches Hype Nation Volleyball in Partnership with Showtime Events

"Hype Nation is the next evolution of how the SF Companies serve to improve the health and economic vitality for our clients and communities," said Jason Clement, SF Companies' CEO and Co-Founder. "The pandemic has accelerated a need for us to compliment – not compete – with existing events in the SFM Network. Showtime is a proven event partner within the SFM Network and has a reputation for delivering high quality events for participants as well as delivering heads-in-beds and new market visitors."

Kicking off the inaugural season in January of 2021, Hype Nation will launch events at the Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky, Ohio and Rocky Mount Event Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Combined, these events are on pace to generate nearly 6,000 new visitors and 2,500 booked hotel room nights.

"I've been running volleyball tournaments for 10 years and have partnered with clubs all over the country," said Troy Helton, Partner of Hype Nation. "We pride ourselves on doing right by the clubs, players, coaches, referees, and spectators who attend our events. We work hard to create a collaborative relationship with facility staff and set the highest standard of excellence for event operators. Partnering with SFC allows us to scale the level of service represented in all Hype Nation volleyball events across the country."

Hype Nation is now accepting bids to host regional tournaments for the 2022 season. Destination communities and facilities interested should complete the bid form by March 1, 2021 to be considered. View the event schedule, Hype Nation team, register for a tournament, and bid opportunities, here.

The Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA), Sports Facilities Development, LLC, and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 70+ youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFD serves facility owners through owner's representation, venue planning, and procurement services during pre-development and construction. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-affiliated venues have hosted more than 100 million visitors and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: sportadvisory.com and sfmnetwork.com.

