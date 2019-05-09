Sports Facilities Management (SFM) Industry Experts Featured at National Conference

The panel included industry veteran John Sparks, who currently is SFM General Manager at the Hoover Met Complex after overseeing the San Antonio Spurs' SBC Center, Atlanta's Phillips Arena, and Brooklyn's Barclay Center. Another participant was SFM Account Executive and 2016 NASC award winner Lori Moore, who has overseen the SFM managed venue, Rocky Top Sports World. Additionally, featured was SFM General Manager of the Panama City Beach Sports Complex J.D. Wood, a newly confirmed board member serving the National Association of Sports Commissions (now Sports ETA). The panel was moderated by SFM Founding Partner and CEO, Jason Clement.

"Our industry is about relationships and collaboration. We are honored to share knowledge with our colleagues at NASC. We have very talented team members within the SFM Network, and it was particularly interesting to hear their insight into optimizing sports tourism destinations. We covered a broad range of topics ranging from strategic planning, development, financing and management practices. We shared tips, tools and practices into maximizing event recruiting, planning, and execution consistent with our approach in communities across the United States" says Clement. "These proven practices will produce more than $1 billion dollars in direct spending in the communities the SFM Network serves over the next 5 years."

SFM recently announced the signing or groundbreaking of several new prominent sports projects including locations in Bedford Park, IL; Bridgeport, WV; and at the amusement destination, Cedar Point, in Sandusky, OH.

Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA) and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are both headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 120 youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-managed venues have hosted more than 75 million visitors and generated millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: www.sportadvisory.com.

