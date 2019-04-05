Sports Facilities Management (SFM) Promotes Award-Winning General Manager to National Leadership Team

In her new role, Moore will oversee facilities currently in the SFM National Network, onboard new facilities in the firm's growing portfolio, and continue to provide leadership for Rocky Top Sports World. Gatlinburg City Manager Cindy Cameron Ogle congratulated Moore and remarked "We are very pleased that Lori is able to take advantage of this professional opportunity while continuing to be based in Sevier County and remaining heavily involved with Rocky Top Sports World." She will also lead the firm's 'Access Program' with the mission of improving access to youth sports opportunities for all – regardless of socio-economic status. As the firm manages Moore's transition, a nation-wide search is underway to replace her for Rocky Top's General Manager position.

"Lori has developed an exceptional reputation and network in our industry," SFM CEO Jason Clement commented. "She is uniquely gifted to serve a number of our top sports tourism destinations, and we are thrilled for her to lead the development and roll-out of such a critical and strategic initiative as the SFM Access program."

"Our complex continues to reach new heights in sports tourism and that success is a direct result of Lori's leadership and the efforts of our team," said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters. Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner added: "Lori Moore and the SFM team have made Rocky Top Sports World super successful and we are excited about this opportunity and her new position."

SFM's portfolio is expected to expand by an additional 10-15 venues in the next several years. SFM's growth is in direct correlation with the surge in the youth travel sports industry, which is expected to double in size from $15 billion to $30 billion in 2022-2025. SFM is committed to expanding their National Network consisting of the best venues, providing world-class programs, and bringing the top event promoters, rights holders, and tournament operators to the communities they serve. The SFM National Network is currently the largest manager single network of sports tourism complexes in the country – including venues, partners, recruits, and events. If you are interested in joining the industry-leading SFM team, find open positions here: https://sportadvisory.applicantpro.com/jobs/

About The Sports Facilities Advisory | The Sports Facilities Management

Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA) and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are both headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 120 youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-managed venues have hosted more than 75 million visitors and generated millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: www.sportadvisory.com.

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker

7274743845

awhittaker@sportadvisory.com

www.sportadvisory.com

SOURCE Sports Facilities Management, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sportadvisory.com

