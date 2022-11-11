Sports Fishing Equipment Market to grow by USD 2.45 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports fishing equipment market is expected to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing number of campaigns encouraging sports fishing, and the rising demand for customized sports fishing equipment will offer immense growth opportunities and potential issues associated with sports fishing will challenge the growth of the market participants. However, potential problems associated with sports fishing might hamper the market growth. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026

Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Fishing Rod



During the forecast period, the market share increase in the fishing rods category will be high. The development of new fishing rod varieties with superior technology would encourage more end-users to invest in such models, hence driving the market's growth momentum throughout the forecast period.



Fishing Reel



Fishing Lure



Others

Geography

North America



North America will account for 40% of market growth. The United States is the most important market in North America . The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in other regions. The availability of innovative sports fishing equipment will aid market expansion in North America over the forecast period.

will account for 40% of market growth. is the most important market in . The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in other regions. The availability of innovative sports fishing equipment will aid market expansion in over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the

positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample report.

Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports fishing equipment market report covers the following areas:

The expansion of the sports fishing equipment market will be significantly influenced by the rising popularity of recreational fishing. To offset the short-term losses of marine protected areas and to offer an alternative source of income, many nations, particularly those in the Mediterranean, are encouraging fish tourism. The increase in recreational fishing will benefit the travel, boating, dining, and tourist industries in addition to providing several growth prospects for suppliers of sporting goods.

However, the main factor impeding the growth of the sports fishing equipment market is consumer preference for used and rental sports fishing gear.

Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Insights

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Sports Fishing Equipment Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Sports Fishing Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc.

Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co.

Eppinger Manufacturing

Gamakatsu USA Inc.

Inc. Globeride Inc.

Grandt Industries Inc.

Jim Teeny Inc.

Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corp.

O. Mustad and Son A.S.

OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd.

PRADCO Outdoor Brands Inc.

Pure Fishing Inc.

Rapala VMC Corp.

Rome Specialty Co. Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Buy Sample Report.



Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports fishing equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports fishing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports fishing equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports fishing equipment market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed

annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Aluminum Fishing Boat Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the aluminum fishing boat market segmentation by type (bass boat, multi-species, and deep-V boat) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Fishing Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the fishing equipment market segmentation by product (fishing rod, fishing reel, fishing lure, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc., Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Eppinger Manufacturing, Gamakatsu USA Inc., Globeride Inc., Grandt Industries Inc., Jim Teeny Inc., Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corp., O. Mustad and Son A.S., OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd., PRADCO Outdoor Brands Inc., Pure Fishing Inc., Rapala VMC Corp., Rome Specialty Co. Inc., Sea Master Enterprise Co. Ltd., SHIMANO INC., St. Croix of Park Falls Ltd., Taylor Fly Fishing, Tica Fishing Tackle, and Zebco Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Fishing rod - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fishing rod - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fishing rod - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fishing rod - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fishing rod - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fishing reel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fishing reel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fishing reel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fishing reel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fishing reel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fishing lure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fishing lure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fishing lure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fishing lure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fishing lure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc.

Exhibit 97: AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co.

Exhibit 100: Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Eppinger Manufacturing

Exhibit 103: Eppinger Manufacturing - Overview



Exhibit 104: Eppinger Manufacturing - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Eppinger Manufacturing - Key offerings

10.6 Gamakatsu USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 106: Gamakatsu USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 107: Gamakatsu USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 108: Gamakatsu USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Globeride Inc.

Exhibit 109: Globeride Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Globeride Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Globeride Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Grandt Industries Inc.

Exhibit 112: Grandt Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Grandt Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Grandt Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Jim Teeny Inc.

Exhibit 115: Jim Teeny Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Jim Teeny Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Jim Teeny Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corp.

Exhibit 118: Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 O. Mustad and Son A.S.

Exhibit 121: O. Mustad and Son A.S. - Overview



Exhibit 122: O. Mustad and Son A.S. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: O. Mustad and Son A.S. - Key offerings

10.12 OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio