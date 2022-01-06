Sports Gambling Guides Announces Social Media Marketing Agreement with FanDuel

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Gambling Guides (SGG) today announced a Social Media Marketing Agreement with FANDUEL to market to SGG's 10 million sports fan data base via Instagram, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

Troy Paul, President, Sports Gambling Guides

"Sports Gambling Guides, LLC is proud to announce our continuing relationship with FANDUEL in promoting their products to our millions of avid sports fans," says Company President Troy Paul (age 24), "FANDUEL has the sports book offerings our fans are asking us for, and we will now feature FANDUEL in our daily sports content showcasing the most exciting sporting events of the day."

Business Wire noted this major viewing change as early as 11/4/2019 - "A generational shift is happening among sports fans across the major U.S. pro-leagues. Younger fans – Millennials and GenZ – showed a desire to interact with sports content beyond live games and a strong preference for more personalized engagement with content, a shift from the traditional fan and league relationship."

Troy Paul agrees - "Our fans, average age 21 – 40, are getting their sports scores, information, and video content almost exclusively from Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, and other social media platforms. It's delivered in real time and is growing exponentially."

Social Media marketing appears the most cost-effective way to connect with the new generations of sports fans.

