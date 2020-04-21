Sports Medicine Company Gsport Has Products for Sale Online Worldwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gsport has spent over 15 years making leaps in the world of sports medicine with a line of therapeutic products, such as cold bags, athletic tape, and kinesiology tape. With its popularity on the rise, Gsport is planning on growing its business by expanding into online retail in the United States.

Online sales of sports medicine products are booming worldwide, as the Sports Medicine Market is predicted to hit $15.2 Billion in net worth by 2027, with the demand for kinesiology tape alone climbing at a steady rate.

Gsport's parent company, Hangzhou GSPMED Medical Appliances Co.,ltd, not only handles all aspects of design in-house, but they also handle manufacturing for all of Gsport's tapes and bandages. The company credits their efficiency and product quality to the fact that they have the utmost control over every aspect of manufacturing, all the way from design to packing.

Their headquarters, a state-of-the-art production facility more than 300 square feet in size, employs over 100 people, including a team of professional researchers, who keep Gsport's product lines up-to-date with current medical technology. Since their inception in 2003, Gsport has seen a consistent and rapid rise in annual growth, as they continue to seize any opportunity to develop and fine-tune their products. Their cohesive bandages and kinesiology tapes are currently used both domestically and abroad in hospitals and physical therapy facilities.

Known for being effective and extremely popular, kinesiology tape is skin-safe medical grade tape that is used to tighten the skin around the affected areas of the body during sports, such as joints or muscle tissue. It works by pulling the skin just enough to create small amounts of space between skin and muscle, or joint tissue. This space allows for greater range of motion by improving blood flow and allowing for lymphatic drainage. Kinesiology tape is particularly valued for its therapeutic application in cases where the muscles or joints are already damaged from use or injury. The tape relieves pain by lifting nerves away from the affected area, while the extra blood flow helps to heal injuries more quickly, and ensure that the area will not be damaged further despite additional use.

For people who suffer from chronic pain, or athletes who constantly push their bodies to peak performance levels, kinesiology tape is a must - and usability matters. Gsport knows that the easier a product is to use and understand, the more effective it will be. That's why Gsport has a heavy focus on making their products simple to use, and their packaging easy to understand.

Gsport is changing the game when it comes to sports medicine, acting as a one-stop-shop for all types of sports therapy products that are equal parts high quality and high tech.

Gsport's online sales currently remain stable with an expected rise as they pursue U.S. retail expansion in 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Vincent Isom

(954) 399-2207

[email protected]

SOURCE Gsport