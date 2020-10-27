Sports Medicine in the Age of the Home Gym

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The face of the fitness industry is changing as this year more Americans say they're dropping their gym membership in favor of investing in an at-home gym. In a survey by CNBC, nearly 60% of Americans said they would not be renewing their existing gym memberships, however, sales figures for at home fitness products have risen steadily over the last six months.

Since 2004, sports medicine company Gsport has been creating specialized products designed for use by everyday people, as well as physicians. Gsport makes a line of kinesiology tape, bandages, and wraps to help bind muscle strains, without restricting movement. Gsport's kinesiology tape has been a best seller since its launch and comes either in a complete spool or in easy-to-use precut strips.

Precut strips are a quite useful for anyone unfamiliar with the correct procedure for applying kinesiology tape and to ensure it provides complete coverage for the affected area. Precut tape is also beneficial for on the go use, since it requires no cutting or tearing and fits neatly into a purse or gym bag.

Kinesiology tape has been particularly popular with runners, who often apply the tape to the back of their legs prior to running. Running is equally strenuous on the calves whether it's done outside or on a treadmill. Knowing exactly how to use kinesiology tape can aid home athletes by enabling them to feel more comfortable about continuing to exercise on their own.

Gsport's tape and wraps are used by physicians and even veterinarians. One of Gsport's best-known products, cohesive bandages, are often used in veterinary medicine because they are flexible, durable, and easy to apply, even on animal patients. All of Gsport's cohesive bandages are also sweatproof and waterproof, so they stay in place even through the toughest workout.

Gsport will continue to supply the very best in sports medicine products as the brand expands its online availability, so more customers have easy access to the products they need. Gsport's Non-Woven Cohesive Bandage and line of kinesiology tape, both spooled and pre-cut, are also now available through major online retailers throughout the United States, including Amazon.

