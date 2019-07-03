Sports Medicine Market Value to Hit $9 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. sports medicine market will grow at a considerable pace of over 6% CAGR. Growing incidence of physical injuries due to physical activities such as sports and exercise will drive the U.S. market growth over the coming years. Government initiatives coupled with an increasing focus on R&D activities for the development of superior treatment therapies for sports injuries will further drive the U.S. sports medicine industry growth.

The worldwide sports medicine market is poised to register 6%+ CAGR from 2019 to 2025, propelled by rising incidence of sports injuries.

The Hospitals segment held more than 35% market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a significant rate over the foreseeable future. The majority of replacement surgeries occur in hospitals owing to well-developed infrastructure and advanced devices for treatment. Furthermore, the availability of skilled professionals and cost benefits will offer momentous business growth in the upcoming years.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3682

The knee injuries segment of the sports medicine market will witness robust growth at 6.5% CAGR during the analysis period. High growth is attributed to a growing prevalence of knee arthroscopy surgeries coupled with a growing number of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries. Developments in knee implants used in replacement surgeries should further stimulate the segmental growth over the coming years.

Global Sports Medicine Market will surpass USD 9 billion by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. A rising number of injuries due to increasing adoption of sports activities will act as a high impacting factor for sports medicine market growth. The growing number of body reconstruction surgeries will impel the demand for sports medicine products, driving the sports medicine business growth over the forecast period.

Growing government initiatives and policies supporting sports activities will impel the market growth. Several schools and institutes are adopting sports programs to increase the participation of the youth in order to enhance physical fitness. Such initiatives that escalate adoption of sports activities will boost the demand for body support and reconstruction products to prevent and treat sports injuries.

Browse key industry insights spread across 170 pages with 201 market data tables & 8 figures & charts from the report, "Sports Medicine Market Size By Product (Body Reconstruction Products {Implants, Fracture and Ligament Repair Products, Arthroscopy Devices, Prosthetics}, Body Support and Recovery Products {Braces and Supports, Compression Clothing, Physiotherapy Equipment}), By Injury Type (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot and Ankle Injuries, Elbow and Wrist Injuries, Back and Spine Injuries, Hip and Groin Injuries), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/sports-medicine-market

Body reconstruction products market dominated the global sports medicine market in 2018 and is forecasted to witness 6.4% CAGR during the projected period. Body reconstruction products include implants, prosthetics, arthroscopy devices, fracture and ligament repair products and others, providing efficient treatment for physical injuries. An increasing number of physical injuries during sports activities will positively influence the segmental growth. Furthermore, advancements in reconstruction products including orthobiologics will drive body reconstruction products segment growth over the forecast timeframe.

Increasing sports activities and initiatives will drive Australia sports medicine market growth over the projected period. High-performance technologies and treatment management will further stimulate industry growth. Active participation of people in sports along with favorable sports policies will additionally lead to business growth in the country.

Some of the key industry players operating in the sports medicine market are Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Smith and Nephew and Stryker among the other players. Companies are concentrating on the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers to expand their business position. Major industry players are focusing their efforts on emerging markets to gain significant market share as well as a competitive edge on these promising markets.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3682

Browse Related Reports:

Diabetes Care Devices Market By Products (Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices {Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Testing Strips, Lancets}, Insulin Delivery Devices {Insulin Pumps [Tubed Pumps, Tubeless Pumps], Pen [Reusable, Disposable], Pen Needles [Standard, Safety], Syringes}), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/diabetes-care-devices-market

Women Health Devices Market By Type (Devices, Consumables), By Product (Surgical, Diagnostic, Contraceptives, Labor & Delivery, Critical Care), By Application (Cancer, Osteoporosis, Infectious Disease, Uterine Fibroids, Post-menopausal Syndrome, Pregnancy, Female Sterilization), By End-use (Hospitals, Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, Czech Republic, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Qatar, UAE), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/womens-health-devices-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://express-journal.com

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Related Images

sports-medicine-market-forecasts.jpg

Sports Medicine Market Forecasts 2019-2025

The worldwide sports medicine market is poised to register 6%+ CAGR from 2019 to 2025, propelled by rising incidence of sports injuries.

Related Links

Sports Medicine Market

Botulinum Toxin Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.