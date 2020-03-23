Sports Nutrition Brand RARI Partners with TruLife Distribution to Land Major Account with Vitamin Shoppe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness supplement brand RARI Nutrition has had a constant trend of upward mobility since they started in 2015. Based on solid science and all-natural ingredients, RARI prides themselves on producing quality workout supplements that are safe and suitable for everyone.

RARI saw a significant pattern in the growth of their company after partnering with nutrition industry veteran, TruLife Distribution. TruLife operates as a one-stop-shop for up and coming companies, as well as established brands, to get their products into the hands of some of the most prominent retailers in the United States. As of March 2020, TruLife has connected RARI with supplement retail giant Vitamin Shoppe to get their products out to an even greater customer base, both online and in stores.

Vitamin Shoppe represents a big opportunity for RARI, as the company has nearly 800 locations across the United States. While RARI has been featured prominently in natural markets, and other brick and mortar store fronts before, they felt it was time to take their brand to the next tier of growth, turning to TruLife to help expand to a national chain like Vitamin Shoppe.

"Being able to get RARI into a big retailer like Vitamin Shoppe is definitely a major win for both of us," Says TruLife Distribution CEO, Brian Gould. "and they're really creating unique, high quality products that we can feel excited about, so it's also a major win for customers who will be able to access RARI's productline."

RARI's products speak for themselves; in addition to being all natural, RARI's products boast a lot of adaptability, to fit any time of diet, or allergy need. All of RARI's supplements are vegan, keto, soy free, gluten free, and made in the United States. RARI has five main supplements, in the form of two different powdered mix-ins, and three different types of capsules, that make up their signature product line.

One of the most popular products that RARI sells seems to be their Infinity - Pre-Workout power is a top of the line all-natural pre-workout formula that advertises giving athletes a clean, non-jittery energy, and a better "pump" factor during a workout. Infinity energizes the body naturally with ingredients like B-complex vitamins, B6, B12, B5, and Citrulline Malate, which lowers the levels of naturally occurring ammonia and lactate that spike during exercise, as a response to stress. This means less stress on the body during a workout, and less resting time required to be back to full capacity.

But capsules are always popular across different types of supplement products, because of their ease and convenience. The capsules that RARI makes are, Test Boost their testosterone boosting capsule, Lean Genes, for help burning fat, not muscle, naturally, and N.O. Boost, to help boost levels of Nitric Oxide in the body, because Nitric Oxide is key to increasing blood flow, circulation, and dilating the blood vessels to allow the body to move easily.

RARI has been able to select the best ingredients to meet the high and varied demands of the fitness supplement industry. RARI's hard work in researching and developing their product line has paid off in a big way. Since their partnership with TruLife, they've seen an increase in exposure, and a greater wealth of retail opportunities. Now with sales in Vitamin Shoppe stores across America to begin as soon as March, of 2020 the best may be yet to come for RARI Nutrition.

