Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Report 2022: Active Lifestyle Consumers Extend Opportunities

Jul 06, 2022, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks estimated at US$79.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$115.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.
Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market to Reach $115.2 Billion by 2026
The concept of sports nutrition revolves around the consumption of specific nutrients including minerals, vitamins, supplements and certain organic compounds comprising proteins, fats and carbohydrates. Growth in the market will be driven by increasing demand for nutrition bars, ready-to-drink products and energy bars; and growing prominence of protein as the most ubiquitous and important ingredient.
Proteins are expected to gain popularity as an effective source of a balanced and nutritional diet due to their functional benefits such as superior nutritional value, support to the immune system and weight management.
Additional growth drivers include exponential growth of health clubs, fitness centers, and recreational outfits; immense potential of non-protein products; increasing use of sports beverages as refreshment drinks; emergence of Internet, particularly social media, as the new marketing platform; steady launch of products with natural ingredients that offer long lasting and sustainable energy benefits; and ever changing flavor trends.
Sports Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$25.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sports/Energy Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Sports nutrition products were traditionally developed and consumed by bodybuilders and athletes to enhance their performance and stimulate muscle growth. In recent years, sports nutrition products have started finding mass adoption among recreational and lifestyle users. The trend reflects a notable expansion of consumer demographic in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the Pandemic
- Global Sports Industry Revenues (In US$ Billion)
- Changing Relationship with Exercise Opens New Avenues for Sports Nutrition Brands
- Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19
- Sports Nutrition Brands Align Strategies with Evolving Consumer Choices
- Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Evolving Trends Shaping Future Market Growth
- Shift towards Personalization & Customization
- More Diverse RTD Beverages Offering on the Cards
- Gap between Economical and Premium Products to Widen Further
- Shift towards Convenient Nutrition to Become More Rampant
- Sustainability Practices Make their Way into Sports Nutrition Domain
- Immune Health Products Gain Traction
- Active Lifestyle Consumers Extend Opportunities
- Technology Trends Impacting Sports Nutrition Market
- Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains
- Blurring Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard Health & Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth
- Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages
- Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes
- Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
- Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth
- Plant-based Products: An Emerging Trend
- Growth in Gyms, and Health Clubs to Improve Demand
- Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide (in Thousands): 2011: 2025
- Sports & Energy Drinks Get Mainstream
- Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market
- The Smart Edge to Esports Drinks
- Fortified Rehydration Drinks and Powders
- Superdrinks : The All-in-One Solution
- Product Migration to Natural Sweeteners
- Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products
- Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market
- Trend towards Natural, Plant-based, Clean Drinks
- Nootropic Energy
- Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars
- Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars
- Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars
- Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an Upward Trend
- Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Nutrition
- Ajinomoto Company
- Clif Bar & Company
- Coca-Cola Co.
- Monster Beverage Corporation
- CytoSport, Inc.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.
- Glanbia Plc
- Glanbia Nutritionals Limited
- Optimum Nutrition Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- GNC Holdings, Inc.
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.
- Meiji Co., Ltd.
- MusclePharm
- Nature's Bounty, Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- The Quaker Oats Company, Inc.
- Post Holdings, Inc.
- Red Bull GmbH
- Rockstar Inc.
- The Balance Bar Company
- Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.
- Vitaco Health Ltd.
- Weider Global Nutrition, LLC
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0bfg7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article