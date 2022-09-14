Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market to cross USD 6 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the sports nutrition ingredients industry are BI Nutraceuticals (Martin Bauer), Aurobindo Pharma, Innophos, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences, Prinova Group, LLC, ADM, DSM NV, Cargill.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market is expected exceed USD 6 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market

The increasing importance of consuming healthy foods for better body and mind development and to keep diseases at bay will impact the market dynamics. Sports nutrition ingredients are depicting high demand among athletes and the masses, which has presented lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers. Businesses are investing in R&D to bring about more effective and healthier products, such as functional foods incorporated with dietary fibers having useful qualities, such as stabilizing, effective water binding, gelling, and thickening.

Rising demand for protein-based nutritional ingredients

Protein is widely used in the food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The protein-based sports nutrition ingredients market was worth USD 660 USD Million in 2021 and is expected to exceed USD 1,100 USD Million by 2030. Both plant-based and animal-based proteins are known to possess several health benefits. The increase in consumer health consciousness and growing adaption to active lifestyles are expected to increase the demand for protein in functional food, beverages, and supplement applications.

Growing inclusion of liquid-based diets will increase demand for nutritional ingredients in liquid form

The requirement for liquid sports nutrition ingredients has increased due to the rising popularity of liquid-based diets. All the nutrients essential for a healthy body, such as proteins, vitamins, lipids, and calcium, are present in a liquid nutrition diet. Since, liquid nutritional supplements blend well and generate a more uniform texture, a rising number of manufacturers are incorporating them into their products, which is likely to boost the segment growth throughout the forecast period.

Expanding adaption to nutritional products by Gen X

The term "Generation X" refers to the generation that follows the baby boomers and comes before the millennials. Rising incidence of lifestyle diseases and the increasing age are impacting sports nutrition ingredients market share from Gen X. The necessity to eliminate poor diet consumption with lower nutrient absorption and greater health consciousness have increased the adoption of nutritional and healthy products among the Gen X population. As per the report, the segment is anticipated to experience a CAGR of over 6.5% through 2030.

Increasing popularity of protein-based beverages to propel the market share

Protein-based drinks are getting increasingly popular due to their positive effects on health. The sports nutrition ingredients market size from protein-based drinks is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% through 2030. Manufacturers continuously introduce new protein-based beverages in the form of fruit-flavored drinks, probiotic beverages, caffeinated beverages, improved water, and smart drinks. Non-alcoholic beverages with a protein base having higher nutritional values and other healthier drinks are enabling people to shift from carbonated drinks. Protein-based drinks assist in lowering the risk of diseases and enhancing the physical state of the body. Rising demand for energy-boosting sports nutrition drinks among the general public and athletes for improved physical performance will transform the industry share from protein-based drinks.

Growing demand for health products in Europe will propel the market expansion

The highly educated and wealthy European populace will drive the demand for healthy products in the region. Increasing popularity of sports in Europe is fueling the demand for sports supplements and drinks. Leading manufacturers are coming up with innovative products to cater to the rising demand in the continent. Another region fueling the industry size is the Middle East and Africa. The increasing awareness pertaining to good health and the subsequently rising demand for high-quality nutrition products will drive the MEA sports nutrition ingredients market size, slated to depict a CAGR of over 5.5% through 2030.

Competitive landscape to define the market outlook

The competitive landscape of the sports nutrition ingredients market includes leading companies such as - BASF SE, ADM, Ingredion, DSM NV, Cargill, Tate & Lyle, BI Nutraceuticals (Martin Bauer), Aurobindo Pharma, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Vibrant Nutraceuticals, Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences, Prinova Group, LLC. These companies are expanding business operations through partnerships, new product launches and introduction to various production methods.

