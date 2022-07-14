Sports Nutrition Market In Europe - 2022-2026, Rising Inclination Toward Fitness Owing To Increasing Awareness Of Lifestyle-related Conditions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Jul 14, 2022, 22:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Market In Europe by Application (Non-protein sports nutrition, Protein powder, Protein RTD, and Protein bar) and Geography (UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the sports nutrition market in Europe between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.01 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing propensity for fitness as a result of growing awareness of the lifestyle-related condition is one of the major reasons propelling growth in the sports nutrition market in Europe. They are being encouraged to embrace different exercise regimens as a result, and the majority of customers have begun actively partaking in fitness and sporting events. It is now necessary to use energy boosters to improve performance in order to get the desired effects from workout routines.
The growing use of sports nutrition products by athletes, both amateur and professional, is also caused by similar circumstances. Consequently, the market is expanding as a result of the growing engagement in sports and fitness programs. Although factors such as the significant threat from counterfeit products may impede the market growth. Request for Sample Report.
The UK will account for 40% of market growth. The market in this nation will grow more quickly than the markets in Italy, France, and the rest of Europe. Over the projected period, the expansion of the sports nutrition market in Europe and the UK will be aided by an increase in the number of individuals joining fitness centers and a rise in the demand for protein-based goods like sports nutrition products.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Glanbia Plc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- NUTREND DS AS
- PepsiCo Inc.
- TRIPOINT GmbH
- Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Sample Report.
Related Reports:
Maracuja Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The maracuja oil market share is expected to increase to USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%.
Superfoods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The superfoods market share is expected to increase to USD 125.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%.
|
Sports Nutrition Market Scope in Europe
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 2.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.35
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
UK at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Glanbia Plc, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., NUTREND D.S., as, Optimum Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., TRIPOINT GmbH, and Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis : Packaged Foods and Meats
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
2.2.9 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Non-protein sports nutrition
- Protein powder
- Protein RTD
- Protein bar
Exhibit 21: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application
5.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Non-protein sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Protein powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Protein RTD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Protein bar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 32: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison
7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 41: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 42: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 43: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 44: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions
8.1.2 Growing consumption from non-sports enthusiasts and the elderly population
8.1.3 Increasing number of promotional activities
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Significant threat from counterfeit products
8.2.2 Risk of product contamination
8.2.3 Stringent regulations and guidelines by the European Union
Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Advances in sports nutrition products
8.3.2 Growing consumer preference for clean labels in sports nutrition products
8.3.3 Increase in number of fitness centers and sports clubs
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 49: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
Exhibit 52: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
Exhibit 53: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
Exhibit 54: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
Exhibit 55: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
10.4 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
Exhibit 57: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 58: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 59: Ajinomoto Co. Inc - Key news
Exhibit 60: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings
10.5 Glanbia Plc
Exhibit 61: Glanbia Plc - Overview
Exhibit 62: Glanbia Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 63: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus
10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Exhibit 65: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
Exhibit 66: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 67: GlaxoSmithKline Plc. - Key news
Exhibit 68: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
10.7 Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
Exhibit 70: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 72: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.
Exhibit 73: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 76: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 77: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus
10.9 NUTREND DS AS
Exhibit 78: NUTREND DS AS - Overview
Exhibit 79: NUTREND DS AS - Product and service
Exhibit 80: NUTREND DS AS - Key offerings
10.10 PepsiCo Inc.
Exhibit 81: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 82: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 83: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 84: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 85: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 TRIPOINT GmbH
Exhibit 86: TRIPOINT GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 87: TRIPOINT GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 88: TRIPOINT GmbH. - Key news
Exhibit 89: TRIPOINT GmbH - Key offerings
10.12 Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
Exhibit 90: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 91: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 92: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 96: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article