Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global sports nutrition market report.

The sports nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.09% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The sports nutrition industry has witnessed over 90% growth in the number of global products featuring the term clean label or natural.

2. North America is the largest market for sports nutrition and accounted for 53.45% market share in 2020. Government initiatives are fueling the increased demand for gyms and health centers. The increase in sports-related activities is driving the demand for sports nutrition products in the region.

3. APAC is one of the fastest-growing markets and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.88% during the forecast period. Enhancement in digital infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and China offer significant opportunities for online platforms to promote the sales of sports nutrition products in the region.

4. The athlete consumer segment is expected to generate more revenue than other segments and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period

5. The global sports food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period.

6. The animal-derived segment is more popular and accounted for a market share of 75.19% in 2020, followed by plant-based and mixed raw materials with 14.27% and 10.54% market share, respectively.

7. The isotonic sports drinks segment dominated the sports drink market and accounted for a share of 51.70% in 2020. In the same year, the hypertonic and isotonic sports drinks segments accounted for a share of 32.77% and 15.53%, respectively.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, raw material, types of workouts, distribution channels, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Sports Nutrition Market – Segmentation

Isotonic drinks are nearly 6%-8% carbohydrates and are designed to deliver 1.5 to 2x the amount of carbs that most hypotonic drinks offer. However, they take longer to enter the bloodstream. These drinks are basically more useful for shorter duration, high-intensity exercise, where getting carbs in a quick manner could be more important than warding off dehydration.

Sports supplements are considered dietary supplements that are consumed orally to support diet. Active adults or athletes could include supplements to help meet their nutritional requirements for improving nutrient deficiencies, enhancing athletic performance, and achieving personal fitness goals.

Plant-based diets help athletes improve their performance by decreasing weight, creating leaner bodies, and improving stamina. In addition, they also improve arterial flexibility and diameter, leading to better blood flow. The plant-based raw material segment generated a revenue of USD 2.09 billion in 2020.

Sports Nutrition Market by Product Type

Sports Drinks

Isotonic



Hypertonic



Hypotonic

Sports Supplements

Protein Powder



Energy Bar



Creatine

Sports Food

Sports Nutrition Market by Raw Material

Animal- Derived

Plant-Based

Mixed

Sports Nutrition Market by Types of Workouts

Pre-Workout Nutrition

Post-Workout Nutrition

During the Workout Nutrition

Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Online Channels

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Sports Nutrition Market by End-Users

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

Sports Nutrition Market – Dynamics

Athletes, as well as frequent exercisers, have different nutritional requirements compared to the general population. Increasing awareness of the uniqueness of each person's gut microbiome is spurring the demand for tailored sports nutrition. Market players are making it possible for consumers to customize their products according to their personal requirements, including gut health. In addition, players are combining more traditional features of sports nutrition with niche benefits. For instance, a pre-workout product supplement with collagen for joint and skin health and probiotics for immunity. Sports and exercise performances are significantly influenced by nutrition, and each individual responds differently to the same food items, nutrients, and supplements. Dietary supplements and an adequate amount of nutrition intake could affect the physical performance of an individual.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Demand for Clean Label

Increasing Demand for Plant-based Nutrition

Growing Demand for Sports Nutrition from Young Athletes

Increasing Demand for Fitness & Health Clubs

Sports Nutrition Market – Geography

Europe is the second-largest market for sports nutrition, with a market share of 26.64% in 2020. The sports nutrition market in Europe is accelerating due to increasing awareness of sports nutrition and an increase in health clubs and fitness centers. The growing demand from recreational and lifestyle users are the factors driving the growth of the sports nutrition market in the region. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels is expected to offer opportunities for growth in the region. The availability of different types of sports nutrition, increase in the number of retail chains in developing countries, and the rising popularity of e-commerce platforms are additional factors driving the market growth.

Sports Nutrition Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



South Korea



Japan



Australia



India

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



UAE

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Major Vendors

GNC Holdings

PowerBar

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Clif Bar & Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Abbott

Herbalife Nutrition

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo

PacificHealth Laboratories

Yakult Honsha Company

Post Holdings

Pro Action

Atlantic Grupa d.d

Olimp Laboratories

Ultimate Nutrition

Momentous

Science in Sport

Iovate Health Sciences International

The Bountiful Company

BA Sports Nutrition

Universal Nutrition

Creative Edge Nutrition

Klean Athlete

