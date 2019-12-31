Sports Psychologist Wins the 8th Annual NFL World Series of Handicapping Using the Patented Mental Performance Index (MPI) to Make Picks

MIAMI, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's most quoted sports psychologist Dr. John F. Murray, dubbed "The Freud of Football" by the Washington Post and "The Football Shrink" by the Arizona Republic and South Florida Sun Sentinel, is the 2019 champion of the World Series of Handicapping, posting a winning record of 70-45-4 (61%) in picking sides and totals against a published line. He wins a cash prize plus the champions ring.

Dr. John F Murray

Murray's book, "The Mental Performance Index: Ranking the Best Teams in Super Bowl History" about his newly created statistic and the Super Bowl was highly endorsed with a forward by 4-time Super Bowl Champion and Raiders Coach Tom Flores, epilogue by football hall of fame inductee Lesley Visser, and cover endorsements and quotes by many including Don Shula and Steve Sabol of NFL Films. "The big lesson," said Murray, "was that since mental performance is so important, coaches and teams need to measure team mental performance and train players in these areas to remain highly competitive."

Dr. Murray, a former tennis pro, works with elite athletes and teams in his private practice including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL athletes as well as junior athletes and business executives to enhance performance and well-being. He helped inspire the biggest comeback in tennis history on the ATP Tour and is author of the book "Smart Tennis."

To show how important the mental game is success, Murray converted the MPI he described in his book into a new algorithm to make NFL predictions using two java programs for weekly calculations. "Since the mental game is so vital," stated Murray, "having a tool to capture that, and then using it to make extremely accurate predictions just confirms how huge mental performance is to success."

In addition to winning the World Series of Handicapping, Murray cashed and placed 3rd in the RX 2019 LV Hilton Style NFL Super Contest (50-34-1, 60%), and 5th in the world in NFL picks at the Sports Watch Monitor website (52-34, 60.50%). The Sports Watch Monitor documents the world's best handicappers, adding honesty and integrity to predictions.

