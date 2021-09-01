Sports Tech Company, Orreco and Scarlet Health team up to provide a new solution for Athletes to optimize performance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist sports performance and biomarker company Orreco have joined forces with Scarlet Health , an on-demand diagnostic service by BioReference Laboratories Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ: OPK), providing a superior, fully integrated digital solution that addresses modern testing needs, to provide a new solution for pre-season athlete physicals and in-season testing for professional and collegiate athletes.

Scarlet, combined with Orreco's AI/ML performance algorithms, provides sport specific interpretation of data while cross referencing it with GPS, heart rate and game statistics, in line with each sports collective Bargaining Agreement.

Profiles can include full bio-analytics, fatigue profiles, nutrition analysis and women's specific panels, all of which can be accessed via Orreco' @thlete app. Using Scarlet, athletes can have their specimens collected for profile clinical testing in a team environment or at home, if opting to analyse their own biomarkers with their personal physician and performance staff.

This initiative means athletes in training in every state in the U.S. will be able to access the service. The disrupted schedules and seasons have placed higher than ever demands on players. Machine learning algorithms that take into account game schedules, training data, travel across time-zones, data from wearables and nutrition plans combined with blood test panels can help give truly personalised suggestions and help world class athletes get even better.

"Scarlet meets patients where they are – whether they are a world-class athlete optimizing their performance, or a busy parent managing their family's health – and offers ease of use and convenient access to diagnostics," said Richard Schwabacher, Chief Digital Officer at BioReference, adding "Under this new collaboration, Scarlet's digital seamless integration and our experience providing testing to the majority of professional U.S. sports leagues in combination with Orreco's best-in-class digital solutions provides elite and high performing athletes access to insightful and valuable diagnostic information that can help advance their performance in new and innovative ways."

Dr. Brian Moore, CEO, Orreco: "Everything we do at Orreco is to help athletes optimize their performance, accelerate their recovery from training and matches and to help prolong their playing careers. Working together with BioReference and Scarlet will enable us to do this at scale and help meet athletes where they are to understand their bodies and personalize their training and nutrition."

About Orreco: Established in 2010, Orreco has offices in Los Angeles, London and Galway, Ireland. Orreco scientists analyse athlete data and deliver evidence-based, personalized strategies to improve recovery rates, optimize training response and protect against excessive fatigue and under-recovery. By keeping athletes in their peak performance zone, Orreco aims to reduce injury and illness risk for elite athletes and extend playing careers. Orreco scientists have been analysing athlete data for over 20 years in 16 different sports for over 2000 elite athletes. Orreco integrates sports science, data science and systems development and operates as a team within the team. Clients include teams and franchises in the NBA/NFL/EPL/WSL/WNBA/NHL and individual athletes in Olympic sports including 54 medalists, F1 drivers and PGA Tour players. Visit www.orreco.com

About Scarlet Health: Scarlet is an on-demand diagnostic service providing a superior, fully integrated digital solution that addresses modern testing needs for healthcare providers and patients. Backed by BioReference's national presence and infrastructure, with laboratory facilities and professionals across the country, Scarlet delivers an innovative, flexible, mobile alternative to traditional patient service centers or other draw locations when phlebotomy and other specimen collection services are needed. BioReference works with our trusted partners to create customized, fully integrated solutions that plug in seamlessly with existing medical systems. https://www.scarlethealth.com/

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.: BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is one of the largest full service specialty laboratories in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the power to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on genetics, oncology, urology and women's health, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40 year legacy of proven science. The company is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 300 M.D., D.O., Ph.D., genetic counselors and other professional clinical and scientific personnel. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and innovative solutions that meet the needs of employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. BioReference provides industry-leading custom solutions for COVID-19, including point-of-care testing and large-scale screening programs. https://www.bioreference.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, particularly statements regarding BioReference's Scarlet Health mobile service, the availability of and demand for the service, whether the service and the integrated platform will function or perform as designed, the role and value of the service to patients and healthcare providers and whether the demand for at home health care will continue or increase as anticipated, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in the OPKO Health, Inc. Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

