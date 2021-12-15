Sports Technology Market Size to Grow by USD 24.56 billion | Agile Sports Technologies Inc. and Athlete Intelligence Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the sports technology market are the rising number of sports technology events, launch of new platforms, and growing participation in sports tournaments, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. The market forecast reports by Technavio help organizations make confident business decisions with the help of thorough research and expert analysis.

The sports technology market size is expected to grow by USD 24.56 bn from 2021 to 2026. The market is expected to record a year-over-year growth rate of 21.48% in 2022.

Vendor Offerings

Agile Sports Technologies Inc. - The company offers Volleymetrics that can record and upload analytics with automatic smart cameras and saves time.

The company offers Volleymetrics that can record and upload analytics with automatic smart cameras and saves time. Athlete Intelligence - The company offers VECTOR MouthGuard that is a highly accurate head impact monitoring wearable device for team contact sports.

The company offers VECTOR MouthGuard that is a highly accurate head impact monitoring wearable device for team contact sports. Catapult Group International Ltd. - The company offers wearable technology such as Catapult Vision that brings pre- and post-match analysis and Catapult AMS that elevates the management and communication of data.

- The company offers wearable technology such as Catapult Vision that brings pre- and post-match analysis and Catapult AMS that elevates the management and communication of data. Chetu Inc. - The company offers sports analytics and athlete performance solutions that build a suite of sports analytics tools designed for ultimate performance intelligence.

- The company offers sports analytics and athlete performance solutions that build a suite of sports analytics tools designed for ultimate performance intelligence. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers sports technology such as Esports.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the sports technology market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

, , APAC, , and MEA. 43% of the growth is expected to originate from North America .

of the growth is expected to originate from . The US and Canada are the key countries for the sports technology market in North America .

are the key countries for the sports technology market in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

than the growth of the market in , , APAC, , and MEA. The launch of innovative and improved sports technology products and platforms, growing Internet penetration, and the launch of advanced video game consoles will drive the growth of the sports technology market in North America during the forecast period.

Notes:

The sports technology market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 23.09% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, and SAP SE.

Sports Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

