Sports Technology Market Size to Grow by USD 24.56 billion | Agile Sports Technologies Inc. and Athlete Intelligence Among Key Vendors| Technavio

Apr 19, 2022, 21:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Technology Market Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, and SAP SE among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: Technology (AI ML, IoT, and AR VR)
- Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Sports Technology Market is expected to increase by USD 24.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 23.09%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights-
The sports technology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Agile Sports Technologies Inc. - The company offers Volleymetrics that can record and upload analytics with automatic smart cameras and saves time.
- Athlete Intelligence - The company offers VECTOR MouthGuard that is a highly accurate head impact monitoring wearable device for team contact sports.
- Catapult Group International Ltd. - The company offers wearable technologies such as Catapult Vision that brings pre- and post-match analysis and Catapult AMS that elevates the management and communication of data.
Regional Market Outlook
The sports technology market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the market in the region. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The launch of innovative and improved sports technology products and platforms, growing Internet penetration, and the launch of advanced video game consoles will facilitate the sports technology market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Latest Drivers in the Market-
- Sports Technology Market Driver:
- Rising number of sports technology events:
Events using sports technology can take place at different physical locations, such as sports technology arenas, local sports technology bars, home venues, and other locations. This expands the audience base, actively promotes the sports technology concept, and boosts the morale of sports technology players.
|
Sports Technology Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.09%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 24.56 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
21.48
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, and SAP SE
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- AI ML - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- IoT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- AR VR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agile Sports Technologies Inc.
- Athlete Intelligence
- Catapult Group International Ltd.
- Chetu Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Epicor Software Corp.
- Firstbeat Technologies Oy
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Jonas Club Software
- SAP SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
