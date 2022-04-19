Sports Technology Market Size to Grow by USD 24.56 billion | Agile Sports Technologies Inc. and Athlete Intelligence Among Key Vendors| Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Sports Technology Market is expected to increase by USD 24.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 23.09%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The sports technology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Agile Sports Technologies Inc. - The company offers Volleymetrics that can record and upload analytics with automatic smart cameras and saves time.

Athlete Intelligence - The company offers VECTOR MouthGuard that is a highly accurate head impact monitoring wearable device for team contact sports.

Catapult Group International Ltd. - The company offers wearable technologies such as Catapult Vision that brings pre- and post-match analysis and Catapult AMS that elevates the management and communication of data.

Regional Market Outlook

The sports technology market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the market in the region. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The launch of innovative and improved sports technology products and platforms, growing Internet penetration, and the launch of advanced video game consoles will facilitate the sports technology market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers in the Market-

Sports Technology Market Driver:

Rising number of sports technology events:



Events using sports technology can take place at different physical locations, such as sports technology arenas, local sports technology bars, home venues, and other locations. This expands the audience base, actively promotes the sports technology concept, and boosts the morale of sports technology players.

Sports Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, and SAP SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

AI ML - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

IoT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

AR VR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agile Sports Technologies Inc.

Athlete Intelligence

Catapult Group International Ltd.

Chetu Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Epicor Software Corp.

Firstbeat Technologies Oy

International Business Machines Corp.

Jonas Club Software

SAP SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

