Sports Trading Card Market Size to grow by USD 6.71 Bn, Global Leisure Products Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports trading cards market is categorized as a part of the global leisure products industry. The parent global leisure products market covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as growing demand for acquiring sports trading cards online, digital and social media marketing to increase awareness, and increasing partnerships between players and vendors. Some of the key issues faced by the global leisure products market include the growing online data security issues, lack of knowledge about sports trading cards in developing countries, and lack of control over ratings on sports cards online.

The global sports trading cards market size is expected to grow by USD 6.71 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing demand for acquiring sports trading cards online is driving the global sports trading cards market growth, although factors such as the growing online data security issues may challenge the market growth.

Sports Trading Card Market 2022-2026: Scope

The sports trading card market report covers the following areas:

Sports Trading Card Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The sports trading card market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as the introduction of technologies to leverage the online segment, such as blockchain, and penetration of the Internet, providing a wide range of access to games to consumers. Also, various governments have eased their regulations on gambling, which has created new opportunities for vendors. Some of the major market vendors include:

Choice Marketing Sportscards

Futera Ltd.

Leaf Trading Cards

NETPRO Trading Cards LLC

Panini Group

Select Australia Pty Ltd

The Upper Deck Co.

TOPPS Co. Inc.

TRISTAR Productions Inc.

United States Baseball Federation Inc.

Sports Trading Card Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Sports Trading Card Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports trading card market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports trading card market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports trading card market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sports trading card market, vendors

Sports Trading Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.71 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.65 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Choice Marketing Sportscards, Futera Ltd., Leaf Trading Cards, NETPRO Trading Cards LLC, Panini group, Select Australia Pty Ltd, The Upper Deck Co., TOPPS Co. Inc., TRISTAR Productions Inc., and United States Baseball Federation Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Choice Marketing Sportscards

Exhibit 89: Choice Marketing Sportscards - Overview



Exhibit 90: Choice Marketing Sportscards - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Choice Marketing Sportscards - Key offerings

10.4 Futera Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Futera Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Futera Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Futera Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Leaf Trading Cards

Exhibit 95: Leaf Trading Cards - Overview



Exhibit 96: Leaf Trading Cards - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Leaf Trading Cards - Key offerings

10.6 NETPRO Trading Cards LLC

Exhibit 98: NETPRO Trading Cards LLC - Overview



Exhibit 99: NETPRO Trading Cards LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: NETPRO Trading Cards LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Panini group

Exhibit 101: Panini group - Overview



Exhibit 102: Panini group - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Panini group - Key offerings

10.8 Select Australia Pty Ltd

Exhibit 104: Select Australia Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 105: Select Australia Pty Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Select Australia Pty Ltd - Key offerings

10.9 The Upper Deck Co.

Exhibit 107: The Upper Deck Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: The Upper Deck Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: The Upper Deck Co. - Key offerings

10.10 TOPPS Co. Inc.

Exhibit 110: TOPPS Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: TOPPS Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: TOPPS Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 TRISTAR Productions Inc.

Exhibit 113: TRISTAR Productions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: TRISTAR Productions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: TRISTAR Productions Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 United States Baseball Federation Inc.

Exhibit 116: United States Baseball Federation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: United States Baseball Federation Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: United States Baseball Federation Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

