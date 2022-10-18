Sports Trading Card Market Size to grow by USD 6.71 Bn, Global Leisure Products Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

Oct 18, 2022, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports trading cards market is categorized as a part of the global leisure products industry. The parent global leisure products market covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as growing demand for acquiring sports trading cards online, digital and social media marketing to increase awareness, and increasing partnerships between players and vendors. Some of the key issues faced by the global leisure products market include the growing online data security issues, lack of knowledge about sports trading cards in developing countries, and lack of control over ratings on sports cards online.
The global sports trading cards market size is expected to grow by USD 6.71 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing demand for acquiring sports trading cards online is driving the global sports trading cards market growth, although factors such as the growing online data security issues may challenge the market growth.
The sports trading card market report covers the following areas:
- Sports Trading Card Market Size
- Sports Trading Card Market Trends
- Sports Trading Card Market Industry Analysis
The sports trading card market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as the introduction of technologies to leverage the online segment, such as blockchain, and penetration of the Internet, providing a wide range of access to games to consumers. Also, various governments have eased their regulations on gambling, which has created new opportunities for vendors. Some of the major market vendors include:
- Choice Marketing Sportscards
- Futera Ltd.
- Leaf Trading Cards
- NETPRO Trading Cards LLC
- Panini Group
- Select Australia Pty Ltd
- The Upper Deck Co.
- TOPPS Co. Inc.
- TRISTAR Productions Inc.
- United States Baseball Federation Inc.
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sports trading card market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sports trading card market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sports trading card market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sports trading card market, vendors
|
Sports Trading Card Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 6.71 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.65
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, France, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Choice Marketing Sportscards, Futera Ltd., Leaf Trading Cards, NETPRO Trading Cards LLC, Panini group, Select Australia Pty Ltd, The Upper Deck Co., TOPPS Co. Inc., TRISTAR Productions Inc., and United States Baseball Federation Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
