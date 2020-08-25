Sportsbet.io Pen Partnership and Sponsorship Deal With Southampton FC

TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southampton Football Club is pleased to announce that it has signed a one-year contract with Sportsbet.io to become the new main club partner and front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Sportsbet.io, a sportsbook of the Coingaming Group, are a leading cryptocurrency-based sports betting platform, who pride themselves on an innovative approach to providing a unique service to their customers, both in the UK and abroad.

Sportsbet.io

The company, who will feature on the front of the first-team and Under-23 shirts, have stepped in at short notice to help support the club ahead of the upcoming season, and we will work closely together in the coming weeks to provide the best possible solution for those fans who wish to show their support to the team with updated replica shirts.

Southampton Football Club's Chief Commercial Officer, David Thomas, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Sportsbet.io as Main Club Partner.

"Sportsbet.io have redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience. They are fully committed to providing a safe place where people can enjoy their games responsibly, and have a world-class social responsibility team in place. The club will work with Sportsbet.io and our local community to promote this important social responsibility message over the course of the upcoming year.

"Everyone at the club is looking forward to the start of what we hope will be a strong season for Southampton, and we are very happy that we will be able to share that journey with sportsbet.io."

Today's announcement signals the end of the club's relationship with LD Sports. Over the last week, we have endeavoured to secure confirmation that LD Sports are still an appropriate and viable partner for the club, but have been left with no alternative other than to end the partnership today with immediate effect.

The club has also taken the difficult decision to temporarily halt all sales of home, away and third kits. Fans who have already purchased a 2020/2021 home, away or third shirt with LD Sports on the front are asked for their patience and understanding at this time whilst the club resolves what is an extremely complex situation and sources a solution for updating their shirts.

CEO and co-founder of the Coingaming Group, Tim Heath, had this to say:

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce this sponsorship deal with one of the Premier League's most ambitious teams. Sportsbet.io shares the club's desire to disrupt its industry and increase its global reach. We're proud to be able to contribute to the Saints and support such a prestigious team which has been around for nearly 135 years!"

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of the Coingaming Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English Championship team, Watford FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit – https://sportsbet.io

Learn more about Coingaming – http://coingaming.io

