Sportsbook Rhode Island Unveils Enhanced Digital Wagering Experiences

The new app, available for iOS and Android devices, and website ( sportsbetrhodeisland.com ) provides sports fans in the Ocean State a more streamlined experience featuring an elevated interface, an expanded wagering menu, and an additional way for patrons to fund their accounts.

The elevated user interface, powered by IGT PlaySports technology, offers an improved navigation design for both live and upcoming sporting events and a more efficient wagering process with significantly fewer steps, from start to finish, to place a bet.

"Recent IGT PlaySports technology updates for the Rhode Island Lottery provide Sportsbook Rhode Island users an elevated player experience," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "These updates also position the Rhode Island Lottery for success when professional sports return in full force."

Sportsbook Rhode Island users can now wager on a wider selection of futures and prop bet options on popular sporting events. For example, pro football fans can pick "Which team will have more regular season wins in 2020 – New England or Tampa Bay?" The expanded wagering menu, powered by William Hill Sports Book, has been adjusted with the pause of US sports. The menu now features new international sports including Russian Table Tennis, Taiwanese Basketball, and Nicaraguan and Belarusian Premier League Soccer.

"We are excited to continue to innovate with the Rhode Island Lottery and IGT. We are adding alternative sports and additional prop bets to our wagering menu now and look forward to supporting Rhode Island even more when sports return to the U.S.," added Ken Fuchs, William Hill US President of Digital.

In addition to E-Check, users of the Sportsbook Rhode Island app and website now have the option to fund their accounts electronically with Debit Cards.

In November of 2018, IGT and William Hill partnered with the Rhode Island Lottery to open New England's first sports books at Twin River Casino and Tiverton Casino. The debut version of the Sportsbook Rhode Island mobile app went live in September of 2019.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

William Hill PLC is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies, employing over 12,500 people. Its origins are in the UK where it was founded in 1934, and where the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange. With headquarters in London and Leeds it has a national presence of licensed betting offices in Great Britain and Northern Ireland and is one of the country's leading online betting and gaming services. In 2012, it established William Hill US with a focus on retail and mobile operations in Nevada, which is now the largest sports betting business in the USA. William Hill US (www.williamhill.us) currently operates 113 race and sports books in Nevada and the state's leading mobile sports betting app. In New Jersey, William Hill is operating at Monmouth Park Racetrack, Ocean Resort Casino, Tropicana Atlantic City, and online with the William Hill New Jersey sports betting app. William Hill also is operating race and sports books in Florida, Indiana, West Virginia, and Iowa, and online with the William Hill Iowa sports betting app. William Hill is a licensed sports betting provider in numerous casinos in Mississippi and New Mexico, and serves as the exclusive risk manager for the Delaware and Rhode Island sports lotteries. In October 2019, William Hill signed an agreement with Monumental Sports & Entertainment to build and operate a sports book at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., subject to regulatory approval. William Hill has licensed operations in The Bahamas, Italy, Spain and Sweden and serves online customers in the UK, Ireland and throughout the world from its digital hubs in Gibraltar and Malta. In February 2019, it completed the acquisition of MRG Group, acquiring the Mr Green and Redbet brands, and with it an expanded pan-European footprint in faster growing online betting and gaming markets.

