SportsDataIO Launches Left Brain Sports; Acquires Betting & Fantasy Brands

The Left Brain Sports portfolio of assets will be powered by SportsDataIO's data APIs and widgets.

Kevin Day stated "I am beyond excited to be heading this venture and continuing to capitalize on the success of FFC and FantasyData, and investing new resources into our newer gaming brands, BettingData and PicksCalculator. Day added "Getting access to SportsDataIOs suite of content products allows us to innovate with new features and user experiences that will set us apart in an otherwise crowded market."

Currently, 30 states allow for some sort of sports betting and 43 states allow for Daily Fantasy Sports providers to operate. The industry group Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association (FSGA) anticipates all 50 states to offer legalized gaming by 2027.

About SportsDataIO

Celebrating it's 15 year anniversary in 2022, SportsDataIO has grown to become a leading sports data firm, providing real-time feeds across all major sports to the media, gaming and fantasy industries. SportsDataIO's fantasy and gaming industry products specifically provide brands with all DFS contest information and betting odds from legal on-shore US operators.

Headquartered in Philadelphia PA, SportsDataIO is privately held and debt-free, servicing more than 250 clients globally.

About FFC

Fantasy Football Calculator was founded in 2006 in Cleveland, Ohio It started as a leading mock draft website and has grown into one of the most popular destination websites for fantasy football enthusiasts. It received over 20 million pageviews in 2021 and has thousands of subscribers to its premium tools and services. Its data is used by the USA Today and many other major sites.

