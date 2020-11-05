SportsEdTV Appoints Inderpal Bhandari to Board of Directors

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEdTV has appointed Inderpal Bhandari, Global Chief Data Officer of IBM, to its Board of Directors. Bhandari brings a wealth of data and AI experience to SportsEdTV and will help the company set the strategy for how it uses data to create useful content and deliver value to its global sponsors.

SportsEdTV

"As we grow our audience and membership, Inderpal's experience in working with data and technology at enormous scale in regulated environments will help us get the most out of our data while preserving the trust of our members and sponsors," said SportsEdTV Co-Founder and Chairman, Robert Mazzucchelli. He added, "His insights will help us deliver greater value to our viewers and members, but also to our sponsors in various industry categories. In addition, he also happens to be an advanced teacher in Taekwondo, which brings an additional layer of insight to our business and board."

"At IBM, we have a unique perspective on the critical role of data, AI and hybrid cloud in the business world," said Inderpal Bhandari. "SportsEdTV offers an equally compelling value proposition to the world of sports education, particularly for aspiring athletes in countries with few world-class coaching resources," said Bhandari. He added, "I joined the board because I believe in their management team and their mission to change the way the world learns sports, but what really sold me was the quality of their content. I learned many things about Taekwondo watching just a few videos, and I have been practicing and teaching the sport for two decades. SportsEdTV will be a game-changer."

Prior to joining IBM, Bhandari was Senior Vice President & Chief Data Officer at Cambia Health Solutions. He also held the Chief Data Officer positions at Express Scripts and Medco. He was Chairman & CEO at Virtual Gold, which was a pioneer in sports analytics. Bhandari is a 4th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo.

About SportsEdTV: SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches and parents LEARN, WIN and CELEBRATE. We don't expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion - that's not our mission. We do expect people who use our educational resources to become their own champion, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others, it's becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness. To us, no matter your aspirations in sport, if you are striving to improve, you are winning! As a leading sports education media company, we provide free video and blog content to anyone in the world with an Internet connection. We also offer a global online community, where athletes, parents and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content and find new friends. SportsEdTV videos feature coaching from world-class coaches and athletes - many of whom are or have coached world-champions - and have been watched by viewers in every country in the world.

Media Contact:

Robert Mazzucchelli

Phone: 1-917-822-4828

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

inderpal-bhandari.jpg

Inderpal Bhandari

SOURCE SportsEdTV

Related Links

http://www.sportsedtv.com

