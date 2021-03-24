SportsEngine, Inc. Expands Partnership with Team Fundraising Solution, FlipGive

MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management software, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with FlipGive, the Toronto-based company that has reinvented how youth sports teams across North America raise money.

FlipGive has revolutionized the fundraising space by partnering with hundreds of national brands to provide cash back from purchases made through its always-on fundraising platform. Some of these include Apple, Under Armour, Walmart, Home Depot, Nike, and Buffalo Wild Wings. Instead of relying on traditional bottle drives or time-consuming candy bar and raffle ticket sales, over 35,000 teams and clubs have used FlipGive to raise $25M through everyday purchases at their favorite retailers and restaurants.

To celebrate the expanded partnership, SportsEngine users are eligible for a $100 matching grant from FlipGive. Teams and clubs who set up a FlipGive account by April 30th, 2021 through SportsEngine and raise $100 will be matched with a $100 sponsorship from FlipGive. Get started at flipgive.com/sportsengine .

"Families invest a lot of their time and money so that their kids can have access to the sports they love and COVID-19 has placed even more of a financial strain," said Mark Bachman, co-founder and CEO at FlipGive. "SportsEngine was a natural fit. Our missions are closely aligned, help teams and parents get back time to focus on the sports their kids love. With their reach across North America, we knew working together would deliver a meaningful impact in helping more kids join and stay in the game."

"We are excited to grow our partnership with FlipGive to provide a real-life fundraising tool that fits the busy lives of youth sports families and volunteers, beginning with the matching grant to jumpstart our customers fundraising campaigns during a pivotal time in youth sports," said Brett MacKinnon, General Manager, SportsEngine, Inc. "As sports return to play across the country, fundraising solutions that are easy and safe are paramount to making youth sports more accessible in all communities and part of our mission to make the lives easier for parents, coaches and team administrators."

More than one million teams, leagues and clubs use SportsEngine to run their tournaments, leagues, online registration, websites and mobile apps. Through these applications, sports teams, clubs, leagues and national governing bodies are able to drastically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes and furthering the love of sport.

About FlipGive

FlipGive is a free team funding app that makes raising money a breeze. Teams earn cash when they shop with their favorite brands for groceries, gas, clothes, equipment, meals out, travel and more. Over $25MM has been raised by youth sports teams, simply from their everyday spending. Launched in 2016, FlipGive is headquartered in Toronto. For more information, visit flipgive.com .

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations through its software platforms. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. For more information, please visit SportsEngine.com/corp or NCSISafe.com .

