SportsEngine, Inc. Forms Partnership with TeachAids to Provide Concussion Education for Family Members, Educators and Coaches

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management software, announced today that it has formed a partnership with TeachAids to share its CrashCourse concussion education technology to SportsEngine's community of coaches, parents and athletes.

TeachAids' research-based interactive trainings are available online as standard videos and virtual reality to provide the sports community with the latest medical knowledge on the prevention and treatment of concussions.

Through this partnership, SportsEngine customers will be able to add TeachAids' industry-leading CrashCourse training to their organization's safety program, ensuring they are protecting their athletes and holding their staff and volunteers to the highest standard. SportsEngine and TeachAids are working to bring the CrashCourse training into SportsEngine HQ, where administrators will be able to easily assign and track completion of the training to ensure requirements are met and coaches and volunteers are eligible. The CrashCourse training will be available through SportsEngine HQ later this year.

"The formative years of a child's life are especially precious and SportsEngine has demonstrated their deep investment in working to create a safe environment for sports participation," said Dr. Piya Sorcar, Founder and CEO of TeachAids. "We are honored to join forces with SportsEngine where we'll work together to enhance the learning and playing environments for our nation's youth."

"There is no greater responsibility than helping to ensure safe play for our community of athletes," stated Brett MacKinnon, General Manager, SportsEngine, Inc. "We are proud to partner with TeachAids to bring their best-in-class CrashCourse training to our customers as part of our commitment to offering the most comprehensive safety program and resources to youth sports organizations across the country."

TeachAids creates breakthrough technology to solve persistent problems in health education around the world. Their products are designed with input from an interdisciplinary team of world-class academics, researchers, physicians, and athletes associated with leading organizations and institutions such as Stanford University, Harvard University and beyond.

More than one million teams, leagues and clubs use SportsEngine to run their tournaments, leagues, registration and coach eligibility and training programs. Through these applications, sports teams, clubs, leagues and national governing bodies are able to drastically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes and furthering the love of sport.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations through its software platforms. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. For more information, please visit SportsEngine.com/corp or NCSISafe.com.

About TeachAids

TeachAids is an award-winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit social venture that creates breakthrough software addressing numerous persistent problems. Their HIV/AIDS health education has been instituted in 82 countries. Also being used worldwide is their CoviDB education initiative, a community-edited platform organizing resources across a comprehensive set of topics relating to COVID-19. In partnership with 22 of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committees' National Governing Bodies and the National Council of Youth Sports, TeachAids has also launched the CrashCourse multi-sport concussion education product suite. These evidence-based applications are available online and in virtual reality. All TeachAids products are available at no cost. For more information visit TeachAids.org.

