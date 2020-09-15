SportsEngine, Inc. Forms Partnership with Virtual Training Application, MaxOne

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management software, announced today that it has formed a partnership with MaxOne, the best-in-class Virtual Coaching Platform (VCP) for youth sports programs.

A powerful tool for directors and coaches to deliver on-demand training, MaxOne's technology platform enables coaches to train, connect, and grow together, from anywhere. Offered to teams, leagues and organizations, MaxOne's best-in-class mobile app increases athlete engagement with custom-built training programs sent directly to their phones. Additionally, the app helps to increase team unity and motivation with program-wide leaderboards and maintains drill and workout histories to show benchmarks and measure improvements.

Under the partnership agreement, SportsEngine will promote MaxOne's Flagship training technology application to SportsEngine's community of teams, leagues, organizations, coaches and parents in the youth sports ecosystem. Together, SportsEngine and MaxOne will work to enrich and extend the youth sports experience, providing training technology for virtual programming, coaching, drills and engagement.

As part of the launch of the partnership, SportsEngine users will be entitled to a free usage period between September and November 30, 2020. SportsEngine customers can learn more about this exclusive offer here.

"A partnership with SportsEngine aligns with MaxOne's mission to deliver elite training to every athlete in every sport," stated MaxOne CEO Jason Mejeur and former basketball coach. "Today's athlete spends 6 hours per day on their phone and now the thousands of coaches in the SportsEngine community can easily support their athletes with customized coaching and programming to supplement in-person practice and play."

"We are thrilled to partner with MaxOne to provide virtual coaching tools to our community of coaches and athletes," said Brett MacKinnon, Senior Vice President of Sales, SportsEngine, Inc. "Now, more than ever, access to quality coaching solutions is essential to providing a positive sports experience and part of our mission to get more kids involved in sports and to make the lives easier of parents, coaches and team administrators."

More than one million teams, leagues and clubs use SportsEngine to run their tournaments, leagues, online registration, websites and mobile apps. Through these applications, sports teams, clubs, leagues and national governing bodies are able to drastically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes and furthering the love of sport.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations through its software platforms. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. For more information, please visit SportsEngine.com/corp or NCSISafe.com.

About MaxOne

MaxOne's Virtual Coaching Platform ('VCP') empowers organizations, coaches, and athletes with a digital solution to train, connect, and grow together, anywhere. With an increasing list of demands, directors and coaches need to be smarter in the development of their training programs and in the use of their time and resources. MaxOne's VCP features cutting edge training tools, creating the most sophisticated and engaging on-demand digital training experience available.

