SportsEngine, Inc. is Official Sponsor of 2020 US Lacrosse 'LaxCon' Convention

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, and the leading provider of sport relationship management software, announced today that it is an official sponsor of the 2020 US Lacrosse 'LaxCon' Convention, taking place this weekend, January 9-12, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The US Lacrosse Convention is regarded as one of the top professional development conferences for the sport of lacrosse. The convention annually brings together approximately 7,000 coaches, officials administrators and fans from the lacrosse community for the three-day event. SportsEngine has served as an official sponsor for the past two years.

National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI) , the leader in youth-centered background screening solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SportsEngine, Inc., serves as the exclusive provider of background screening services for US Lacrosse. Background screening expert and NCSI founder, Trish Sylvia, will be presenting a seminar called "Relentless Pursuit of Safety: Prevention Strategies that Make a Difference" that provides insight into US Lacrosse's national background screening program and prevention strategies to help keep athletes safe.

"We are proud to partner with US Lacrosse at the 2020 'LaxCon' Convention," stated Trish Sylvia, NCSI Founder. "Helping to ensure athlete safety is core to our mission and we applaud US Lacrosse and their commitment to ongoing education as part of their effort to help keep kids safe."

The US Lacrosse Convention is held at the Philadelphia Convention Center from January 9 to January 12. You can find SportsEngine at booth #216.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations through its software platforms, SportsEngine HQ and SportsSignUp Play. The software helps sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. As part of its commitment to get more kids in sports, SportsEngine runs the nation's largest youth sports hub and search directory at SportsEngine.com to make it easier for parents to learn about and register their children for sports programs in their area. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. wholly-owned subsidiary, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com , Facebook.com/sportsengine ; or twitter.com/@sportsengine .

