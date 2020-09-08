SportsEngine, Inc. Partners with TrueSport to Launch Coach Excellence Program

Launching on September 9, 2020, SportsEngine and TrueSport will solicit nominations for youth sports coaches who embody the values promoted by TrueSport - sportsmanship, resiliency, character-building and life skills, and clean and healthy performance. The nomination form is available on SportsEngine and the nomination period runs from September 9, 2020 through November 9, 2020. The program also seeks to recognize those coaches who have risen to the challenges created by the shutdown of many youth sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winning coach's team will receive a surprise virtual visit from TrueSport Athlete Ambassador, Mandy Marquardt, Professional Track Cyclist for Team Novo Nordisk and the USA Cycling National Team. The winning coach will also receive the grand prize of $2,500 from SportsEngine. Two honorable mention winners will each receive $500. Nominations can include high school, middle school, or club team coaches of athletes between the ages of 5 to 18.

Jose Burgos, head soccer coach at Catalyst Maria High School in Chicago was last year's Coach Excellence Award winner. He was recognized for creating a strong, supportive team community within the school and within the community-at-large to provide physical and psychological safety for his athletes.

"Players are supposed to be loved so they can win," said Burgos. "They're not supposed to be loved because they win. The level of commitment, the connection that we have between us, goes beyond winning or losing. I am a strong believer in the idea of enjoyment behind the will to win. We should talk about what brought us onto the field in the first place."

More than a million teams, leagues and clubs use SportsEngine software to run their tournaments, leagues, online registration, websites and mobile apps. Through these applications, teams, clubs, leagues and national governing bodies are able to drastically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes and furthering the love of sport.

"The life lessons taught by coaches through sport help shape a young person's life," said Jody Vogelaar, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Content, SportsEngine. "Particularly during this challenging year, we want to recognize those coaches who have pivoted, and reinvented their programs to continue to teach and instill the values that are a vital part of the youth sports experience."

SportsEngine and TrueSport share in the belief that that sport enriches the lives of young people and can help them build the skills – and the character – that will equip them for lasting success to be our future leaders.

"We are proud to partner with SportsEngine on an initiative that recognizes and rewards the impact coaches have in the youth sports community," said Dr. Jennifer Royer, Director of TrueSport and Elite Education. "We are excited to work together to honor and award coaches who take time out of their day to help change the lives of youth athletes around the country."

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com , Facebook.com/sportsengine ; or twitter.com/@sportsengine .

About TrueSport

The TrueSport mission is simple and bold: to change the culture of youth sports by providing powerful educational tools to equip young athletes with the resources to build life skills and core values for success on and off the field. Powered by the experience and values of USADA – the country's most trusted guardian of sports integrity – TrueSport supports athletes, coaches, and parents by partnering with sport organizations throughout the country to promote a positive youth sports experience. Working alongside experts in a wide range of fields, TrueSport provides evidence-based programs reflective of the Olympic spirit and dedicated to promoting positive values in youth sport.

SOURCE SportsEngine, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sportsengine.com

