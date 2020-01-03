SportsEngine named as Halftime Sponsor for 2020 All-American Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of sport relationship management software and the All-American Bowl, announced today that SportsEngine will sponsor the halftime youth football event to be held during this year's 2020 All-American Bowl on January 4th in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The All-American Bowl, an East vs. West all-star game featuring the top 100 high school senior football players in the nation, will be televised live on NBC from the Alamodome. The event is considered the premier high school sporting event in the country, where players such as Sam Darnold (2015), Christian McCaffrey (2014), Andrew Luck (2008), and Adrian Peterson (2007) made their national television debuts.

As part of the halftime activities, SportsEngine selected the West Austin Youth Association (WAYA) from their network of youth sports organizations to participate in the halftime flag football showcase of kids 12 and under. Four WAYA teams will play an exhibition game during halftime which will be filmed by NBC Sports with brief highlights to be broadcast during the third quarter during the NBC telecast.

"Sponsoring the All-American Bowl for the second year in a row is a great opportunity for SportsEngine to thank our partner clubs and assist in giving back to the youth football community," said Jody Vogelaar, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Content, SportsEngine. "The half-time showcase gives youth athletes a glimpse into events they could participate in and we hope it encourages more kids to play the sports they love."

"We're excited to showcase future football stars at the 2020 All-American Bowl, including providing this once in a lifetime platform to youth athletes by partnering with SportsEngine," said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties, NBC Sports.

"When SportsEngine approached us with the opportunity to participate in the halftime showcase at the All-American Bowl, we were excited," said Melissa Morrow, Executive Director, WAYA. "Giving our kids the chance to play the sport they love in front of millions of people is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are thrilled to be a part of this event, and appreciative of how this is just another way SportsEngine helps sports organizations serve their youth athletes."

The All-American Bowl takes place on Saturday, January 4th, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas and will be broadcast live at 1 PM EST on NBC.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. SportsEngine helps sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com , Facebook.com/sportsengine ; or twitter.com/@sportsengine .

About All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the NHL, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,500,000 unique television viewers and over 25,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 410 draft picks; 57 Super Bowl champions; 144 Pro Bowl selections; 16 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Luck, Tim Tebow, Adrian Peterson, Joe Thomas, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

West Austin Youth Association

The West Austin Youth Association (WAYA) is a privately funded, non-profit organization founded in 1980 to provide recreational and educational opportunities for the youth of Austin. Today, WAYA serves over 5,000 youth from over 60 zip codes throughout the Austin area in over 30 sports programs and activities annually.

