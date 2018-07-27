Sportsman's Warehouse to Open Lansing, Michigan Store in 2019

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, is opening a new store in Lansing, Michigan in the summer of 2019. The new location will provide quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise to the local community accompanied by the company's well known, high-level of customer service.

"Hunting has an economic impact of over $2 billion in Michigan, and thousands of out-of-state hunters visit each year," states Jon Barker, Sportsman's Warehouse CEO.

"We are opening in Lansing in 2019 to meet the growing needs of the outdoor enthusiasts there who want to walk into a physical location, find and buy what they need quickly and easily and get their questions answered by knowledgeable employees."

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, in 2017:

An estimated 574,127 hunters spent 8.7 million days afield;

Hunters harvested about 376,000 deer which increased significantly by 10% between 2016 and 2017;

Statewide, nearly 50% of hunters harvested a deer in 2017; and

You're never more than six miles from great fishing or an hour's drive from a state park or recreation area.

The Lansing location will introduce the Sportsman's Warehouse brand to Michigan and will be the 93rd store in 24 states.

As with all Sportsman's Warehouse locations, the store will also feature instruction, seminars, special events, and an assortment of over 60,000 items with region-specific products for local, outdoor activities.

"With over 4.6 million acres of public land open for fishing and hunting in Michigan, we plan to provide customers with a great experience so they can spend more time enjoying their favorite outdoor activities, hire passionate employees in the area and be a valuable part of the local community," states Barker.

For more information about Sportsman's Warehouse, visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Founded in 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse now operates 92 stores in 23 states as the largest, outdoor specialty store based in the Western United States and Alaska. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, we ensure you will always find quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise within a local and convenient shopping environment. And with everyday low prices, passionate, friendly and knowledgeable associates, and educational in-store seminars and events, you'll enjoy a memorable outdoor experience. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

