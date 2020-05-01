Sposie Giving Away 1 Year of FREE Diapers and Wipes + Over $2,000 in Baby Gear Must-Haves for Moms-To-Be Whose Showers were Canceled due to COVID-19--Plus, Hosting a Virtual Baby Shower

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sposie has teamed up with parents' favorite baby brands to host a virtual Mother's Day Baby Shower for moms-to-be whose showers have been canceled recently. The diaper booster pad brand will also give away one year of free diapers, booster pads, and wipes--along with other fantastic baby shower gifts and registry must-haves.

The virtual Baby Shower will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2pm EST, broadcast live on Sposie's Instagram channel (@sposiekids). Additional brands participating in the giveaway include 1 Natural Way, Ubbi, I've Arrived Organics, Candles and Confetti, Jackson Reese, Brelokq, Crescent Womb, Baby Blossom Company, and A Great Baby. The total value of all prizes to be given away to eight individual winners is over $2,000!

To qualify for the year of free diapers, entrants must follow all of the participating brands on Facebook and/or Instagram and attend the virtual baby shower where the winner will be announced live.

"During this unprecedented time, Sposie wants to be there for parents and parents-to-be in any we can," says Sposie's Director of Marketing, Adam Strizzi. "As a parent myself, I know how important it is to be able to take the time to celebrate your baby-to-be, but also have the opportunity to educate yourself on products and connect with other parents—our virtual Baby Shower aims to be a resource as well as really fun and welcoming experience for moms."

Click here for the official contest rules, prizes, and how to enter.

To learn more about Sposie and their signature diaper booster pads, visit sposie.com and follow @SposieKids on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

