Sposie Honored with 2020 Parenting Award from Good Housekeeping

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Sposie is thrilled to announce that Sposie has been honored with a 2020 Parenting Award from Good Housekeeping magazine.

Since 1885, Good Housekeeping magazine has been an authority on lifestyle trends and products in a variety of product categories. We couldn't be more thrilled with the recent inclusion in their annual list of the best products for parents.

Our signature product--the Sposie Booster Pad --was recently awarded the title of Leak Defender in Good Housekeeping's Hassle-Free Diaper Gear category, with the publication declaring that "[the Sposie Booster Pad] is easy to use and actually works. It feels just like a regular diaper so babies aren't bothered by the extra layer, and parents swear it's the perfect solution to stop dreaded diaper leaks in the crib."

The Good Housekeeping Parenting Awards are chosen by an expert panel of scientists, engineers, and editors from Good Housekeeping's renowned GH Institute. The panel thoroughly reviewed over 450 items in a wide range of parenting and baby gear categories to determine the best of the best for modern moms and dads. The criteria for winners focused on key metrics in innovation, problem-solving capabilities, and value.

In addition to being honored with the award itself, Sposie is in great company with excellent fellow baby brands Pottery Barn Kids and Pampers in the Hassle-Free Diaper Gear category.

To learn more about Sposie and their signature diaper booster pads, visit sposie.com and follow @SposieKids on Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

