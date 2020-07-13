Spot is going all in with the snow industry - announcing new partnerships for the 20/21 ski season and new advisors Travis Rice and Julian Carr join along for the ride

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting announcement for the upcoming season, Spot is launching partnerships with The National Ski Patrol, The Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors, and Powder Mountain. Together, they are bringing short term injury insurance to skiers, snowboarders, and mountain bikers, ensuring they can get out there and live more than a little.

Spot is working closely with industry icons who are now acting as key advisors for the insurtech startup. Regarded as one of the best snowboarders in the world, Travis Rice is a big-mountain freeride legend with an unrivaled track record for making genre-defining and trailblazing snowboarding films. And Julian Carr, widely recognized for the biggest airs in skiing, has been featured in seven Warren Miller films, developing a reputation not only for death-defying jumps but for all-around skiing.

"Over my career, I have seen it happen again and again– friends get hurt and are either not insured or have such a high deductible that an injury can crush them financially," said Spot advisor, Travis Rice. "Spot's insurance product in the outdoor market is a game-changer. I am a Spot advisor because I think it is important for anyone pushing their limits to take care of themselves."

Spot has reimagined the insurance ecosystem for the outdoor industry and its enthusiasts alike. For a low cost on top of a daily lift ticket or season pass – skiers, snowboarders, and mountain bikers can opt-in for $20k of coverage towards medical bills and send it with peace of mind.

"For the snow industry, partnering with Spot is no brainer," said Spot Co-Founder and CEO, Matt Randall. "We are creating an entirely new way to insure people, giving skiers peace of mind when they need it most."

