SPOT PLANS TO CREATE MORE THAN 400 NEW JOBS IN 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, continues to experience exponential growth and will create more than 400 new jobs, nearly doubling its size. With locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Tempe, the company has grown to more than 500 employees and will open an office in Tampa in Q3 of this year. A recently launched video that highlights the importance of logistics and Spot's role can be viewed on the company's website and social media channels.

Founded in 2009 by Andrew Elsener and Andy Schenck, Spot has experienced continuous growth each year. In 2021, it saw record-breaking success with over $710 million in gross revenue. According to its owners, much of this is due to the team in place.

"We have a team that sees obstacles as opportunities and never stops delivering for our customers," said Andrew Elsener, Co-founder of Spot. "A team of dynamic, dedicated, and passionate people, who build and foster great relationships, has been our recipe for success."

That pattern of success has continued into 2022. With a projected $1 billion in gross revenue, the company is also slated to expand its headquarters in Indianapolis with a second location. Additionally, among recent accolades, Spot was named to Transport Topics annual Top 100 List of the largest logistics companies in North America, the Indianapolis Star's Top Workplaces list for Central Indiana, and its co-owners were named as finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year (Midwest) award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY).

"Spot's growth has been remarkable to experience," said Elsener. "I'm proud we've never lost the entrepreneurial spirit that provides the foundation for our success. Here, initiative, drive, and teamwork form the basis for a rewarding, fast-paced career. The strength of our team is everything and we want our employees to succeed and thrive. That's why we provide everyone with the tools to tackle industry challenges for our partners. We want you to reach your true potential and make your mark. If you're passionate, dedicated and driven, you're welcome here, and we look forward to having you on our team."

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers, and to learn more about open tech positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers.

About Spot

As one of the fastest growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 500 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Tempe. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

