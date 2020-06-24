Spot Publishes New Study Assessing the Impact of COVID-19 on Skier Sentiment

Spot , an insurtech company that provides injury insurance to athletes and adventurers, published a new report based upon the responses from over 800 avid skiers and snowboarding enthusiasts amidst the pandemic. Entitled 2020 COVID-19 SKIER SENTIMENT REPORT , the report provides insight into:

How and to what degree COVID-19 has affected ski plans for the 20/21 ski season

How the industry can plan around the high levels of uncertainty that are likely to plague skiers next season

How the pandemic is impacting a new generation of skiers and shaping the future of the sport

What strategies the industry might explore in coming seasons

"Our hope is to better understand the long-lasting effects something as traumatic as COVID-19 may have on skier behavior beyond 2020. Knowing that the industry will face unexpected disruptions, it is vitally important for resorts to support guests as their mindset towards work and travel evolve," explained Spot's vice president, Nabil Rahman.

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the report here:

https://go.getspot.com/hubfs/Spot_Skier_Sentiment_2020_COVID19.pdf

