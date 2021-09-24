Spotify's Spice Bus tours London to celebrate 25 years of the Spice Girls

The bus turned heads as it travelled through London, kicking off at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London, where the iconic music video for "Wannabe" was filmed. Spotify's Spice Bus then journeyed around the capital and over Tower Bridge (thankfully just driving and not flying through the air as in Spice World ).

Spice Girls super fans on board the bus were treated to a dragtastic homage to the Spice Girls. The bus tour was hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race UK season one queen Baga Chipz taking inspiration from Ginger Spice. Accompanying Baga were contestants from the new series of Drag Race which premieres later this week, each drawing inspiration and paying tribute to their "spirit Spice Girl": Kitty Scott-Claus (Baby Spice), Ophelia Love (Sporty Spice), Vanity Milan (Scary Spice), and Ella Vaday (Posh Spice).

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Spice Girls. Their debut, and most streamed track of all time (with over 600 million streams), "Wannabe" was released on the 8th July 1996, followed by the album "Spice" which launched in Japan on 19th September the same year before being rolled out globally, and has amassed an incredible 860 million streams in total over the years.

Please see below for additional Spice Girls data points:

Sulinna Ong, Spotify UK/IE, Head of Music says: "The Spice Girls have shaped the way the music industry operates today. Their message of female empowerment resonated across the world, no matter who you were or what you looked like - and continues into this day. The fact that 18-24 year olds stream the Spice Girls the most shows what an impact the girls continue to have around the world. Bringing back the Spice Bus is Spotify's way of giving a little something back to the fans who have flown the flag for Girl Power over the 25 years."

