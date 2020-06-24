Spot.IM is Now OpenWeb

"Spot.IM has evolved over the years, building vibrant, distributed communities outside of traditional walled gardens, and inspiring quality conversations on the largest publisher sites in the world," said OpenWeb's CEO and Co-Founder, Nadav Shoval. OpenWeb engages more than 100 million monthly active users, and continues to grow as more people engage with content online. "Our new name is a reflection of our evolution, of our commitment to democracy, to the diversity of conversations on the web, to quality over noise, and to supporting the media industry at large," said Shoval.

Coinciding with its name change, OpenWeb has launched the next generation of its platform, focused on increasing the quality of conversations. "OpenWeb incentivizes quality by rewarding thoughtful interactions, providing real-time feedback, and enabling publishers to set their own community guidelines," the company's SVP of Product, Ido Goldberg said. The new features include:

Quality scoring - Publishers can monitor and measure the health of their communities, and adjust moderation parameters to optimize quality engagement.

- Publishers can monitor and measure the health of their communities, and adjust moderation parameters to optimize quality engagement. Gamifying and incentivizing quality - Commenters earn reputation points based on how the community values their contributions. Points give users influence, exposure, and access to different features - including the ability to post instantly and create their own threads.

- Commenters earn reputation points based on how the community values their contributions. Points give users influence, exposure, and access to different features - including the ability to post instantly and create their own threads. Real-time feedback - In addition to its just-launched "Clarity" features, OpenWeb partnered with Google to deploy nudges that encourage users to take another look at posts that may be considered toxic or in violation of the specific publisher's guidelines.

Rolling out to the company's partners over the coming weeks, the new features add to OpenWeb's extensive community building and engagement solutions. Additional details can be found on the company's new website.

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb (formerly Spot.IM) is on a mission to democratize and improve conversations online. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning to incentivize healthy dialogue, decrease toxicity, and create thriving, engaged communities. OpenWeb works with more than 700 top-tier publishers and hosts 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2012, OpenWeb has over 100 employees in New York City and Tel Aviv and is backed by world-class investors including Insight Partners, AltaIR Capital, ScaleUp, and Norma Investments, and Index Ventures. To learn more about OpenWeb's quality conversation platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

