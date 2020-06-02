Spotlight on CPR Awareness Week: Disque Foundation Provides Free CPR Training and Certification to Hundreds of Thousands During COVID-19 Pandemic; Website Traffic Grows Exponentially

CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2012, the Disque Foundation has empowered over 2 million people to save a life thanks to free cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillation (AED), and other advanced life support training. Now, Disque Foundation's Save a Life Initiative is providing free training to health-care professionals who need certification to work on, or return to, the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public are also training in record numbers during stay-at-home orders.

SaveaLife.com website traffic has closely mirrored the coronavirus's spread around the globe, seeing visitors from the countries experiencing the largest number of outbreaks, including Brazil and much of South America.

June 1–7 is National CPR and AED Awareness Week, shining a light on the fact that CPR and AED training saves lives. During a cardiac emergency, 70 percent of Americans feel helpless, yet close to 90 percent of cardiac arrests happen at home. If a cardiac event happens outside a hospital, the survival rate is below 9 percent, but, if a bystander knows CPR, the survival rate triples.

"This is an amazing time to be marking CPR Awareness Week. We've been working around the clock and upgraded our servers to ensure we're accommodating this influx of people looking for training," says Mackenzie Thompson, Disque Foundation marketing director. "We're empowering people globally. Countries being hit the hardest with COVID-19, specifically in South America, are where we're seeing the highest number of visitors to our website. We're proud to be helping people all over the world cope with this pandemic."

More about the Disque Foundation

The Disque Foundation empowers people to save lives by providing free advanced health care education to underserved populations in the United States and around the world. Through its Save a Life Initiative, the Disque team teaches multiple life-support courses through a first-of-its-kind, free online platform at SaveaLife.com. Having already empowered more than 2 million people to save a life, the foundation's next goal is empowering 10 million people by 2025.

