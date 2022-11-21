SPOTLIGHT ON FILMMAKERS LIVE! "Do They Think These Movies Make Themselves?"
Nov 21, 2022, 09:10 ET
Guild FYC Panels Explored the Artists Behind the Lens
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOTLIGHT ON FILMMAKERS LIVE!, IngleDodd Media's new event in their Behind the Slate Series, explored the talents behind the lens of some of the television and films that are shaping this year's awards season at the iconic Hollywood Post 43 American Legion on Saturday, November 19th. Spotlight Live! featured artists and guild members who worked on "Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," "Women Talking," "Till," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Nope," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "Stranger Things," "Causeway," "Hacks," "Euphoria," "Barry," "Westworld," "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," Spirited," "Bones and All," "Thirteen Lives," "Good Night Oppy," "Welcome to Chippendales," "Pam & Tommy," "A Friend of the Family," "Wednesday," " Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio," and "P-Valley."
The showcased panels highlighted their crafts, creative challenges, inspirations and interesting stories for awards hopefuls in film and television. The audience of over 350 were members of the various craft organizations who are awards voters.
"As longtime champions of filmmaking crafts and the labor groups behind them, IngleDodd Media created Spotlight Live! specifically to put focus on craftspeople 'behind the slate', many of which are feeling increasingly marginalized at big industry award shows. We created an elegant one-day event to allow these 'unseen heroes' across multiple disciplines to share the stage and discuss their creative processes," said Dan Dodd, IDM Director of Sales & Marketing. "We're absolutely thrilled with the support and solidarity these Guild and Society members showed for this inaugural event, and we are proud of our continued role in helping elevate their crafts."
The all-day event spotlighted many of the numerous guilds that IDM represents including the Art Directors Guild, Cinema Audio Society, Costume Designers Guild, Locations Managers Guild International, Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, Motion Picture Sound Editors, Production Sound & Video Guild, and the Society of Composers and Lyricists. Members of American Cinema Editors, Casting Society of America, and Visual Effects Society were also featured.
Moderators included Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times contributor and film critic for ABC 7's "Windy City Live", Collider Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff, Next Best Picture's Will Mavity, and Award-winning entertainment journalist Byron S. Burton.
The event included lunch hosted by HBO Max, and a "Martini Shot" cocktail reception hosted by STARZ. SPOTLIGHT LIVE! was also live streamed on Vimeo. You can watch here: https://vimeo.com/765051857/bc0fd7c81e
SPOTLIGHT ON FILMMAKERS LIVE! FYC PANELS INCLUDE:
A Friend of the Family
Philip Harrison ACE • Editor
Joe Murphy • Editor
Fabienne Bouville ACE • Editor
Mark Binder CAS MPSE • Sound Supervisor, Sound Designer, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Goodes CAS • Re-Recording Mixer
Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Eugenio Caballero ADG • Production Designer
Anna Terrazas • Costume Designer
Martin Hernández • Sound Designer, Supervising Sound Editor
Barry
Ali Greer DGA • Editor
Matthew Taylor • Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sean Heissinger MPEG • Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ruth E. Carter CDG • Costume Designer
Bones and All
Trent Reznor SCL • Composer/ Songwriter
Atticus Ross SCL • Composer/ Songwriter
Causeway
Justine Ciarrocchi • Producer
Lila Neugebauer DGA • Director
Jack Fisk ADG • Production Designer
Alex Somers SCL • Composer
Euphoria
Jason Baldwin-Stewart ADG • Production Designer
Laura Zempel MPEG • Editor
Nikola Boyanov MPEG • Editor
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rian Johnson DGA • Director
Bob Ducsay ACE • Editor
Nathan Johnson SCL • Composer
Good Night Oppy
Ryan White DGA • Director
Blake Neely SCL • Composer
Mark Mangini MPSE • Sound Designer
Hacks
Adam Bricker ASC • Director of Photography
Jessica Brunetto ACE • Editor
Alec Contestabile ADG • Production Designer
Kathleen Felix-Hager CDG • Costume Designer
Nope
Nicholas Monsour • Editor
Michael Abels SCL • Composer
Johnnie Burn MPSE • Sound Designer/ Supervising Sound Editor/ Re-Recording Mixer
Guillaume Rocheron VES • Visual Effects Supervisor
P-Valley
Jeffrey Pratt Gordon ADG • Production Designer
Tiffany Hasbourne CDG • Costume Designer
J. Denelle • Dept Head Make-up
Arlene Martin • Dept. Head Hair
Pam & Tommy/ Welcome to Chippendales
David Williams Local 706 • Dept. Head Make-up
Barry Lee Moe Local 706 • Dept. Head Hair
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Frank Passingham • Director of Photography
Guy Davis • Production Designer
Curt Enderie • Production Designer
Georgina Hayns • Director of Character Fabrication
Scott Martin Gershin MPSE • Sound Designer / Sound Supervisor
Spirited
Kramer Morgenthau ASC • Director of Photography
Brad Wilhite • Editor
Autumn Butler Local 706 • Personal Make-up Artist to Will Ferrell
Ian Eisendrath • Exec. Music Producer
Darren Warkentin MPSE • Supervising Sound Editor
Mark Paterson • Re-Recording Mixer
Stranger Things
Dean Zimmerman ACE • Editor
Sarah Hindsgaul IATSE Local 798 • Dept. Head Hair
Craig Henighan CAS MPSE • Supervising Sound Editor, Re-Recording Mixer
Thirteen Lives
Ron Howard DGA • Director
James D. Wilcox ACE • Editor
Rachael Tate MPSE • Supervising Sound Editor
Oliver Tarney MPSE • Supervising Sound Editor
Till
Bobby Bukowski ASC • Director of Photography
Curt Beech ADG • Production Designer
Marci Rodgers CDG • Costume Designer
Denise Tunnell • Dept. Head Make-up
Deaundra Harris-Metzger IATSE Local 798 • Dept. Head Hair
Abel Korzeniowski SCL • Composer
Wednesday
Colleen Atwood CDG • Costume Designer
Danny Elfman SCL • Composer
Westworld
Andrew Seklir MPEG ACE DGA • Editor
Amelia Brooke ADG • Art Director
Jay Worth VES • Visual Effects Supervisor
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 1
Todd Banhazl • Director of Photography
Richard Toyon ADG • Production Designer
Emma Potter CDG • Costume Designer
Women Talking
Luc Montpellier ASC • Director of Photography
Christopher Donaldson CCE • Editor
Roslyn Kalloo • Editor
Peter Cosco • Production Designer
Quita Alfred • Costume Designer
Hildur Guðnadóttir SCL • Composer
Media contact:
Cheri Warner
[email protected]
8187608995
