Spotlight on scholarship opportunities for African American students during Black History Month

WESTON, Mass., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb (www.fastweb.com), the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, celebrates the achievements of African Americans throughout history during Black History Month with a spotlight on scholarship opportunities available for today's students.

In Fastweb's new resource – Scholarships for African American Students – students can view a comprehensive list of scholarships in academic areas such as engineering, psychology, financial services, business administration, STEM fields, and more. Award amounts range from $500 to $30,000. Relevant internships are also included.

Fastweb encourages undergraduate, graduate, and college-bound African American students to help fund their college education by applying for scholarship opportunities. "Fastweb is committed to helping students achieve their academic goals by bringing them relevant scholarship resources," said Mark Nelson, Vice President, Fastweb. "Our 2021 resource compiles scholarship opportunities for African American students from educational institutions, foundations, and other organizations across a variety of career disciplines."

Fastweb encourages all students to become familiar with financial aid and how to utilize it to help pay for college. Students should fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form now to start the federal student aid process. Information on the FAFSA application can be found in Fastweb's Financial Aid section. Visit Fastweb.com or download the Fastweb app for more helpful free online resources.

