CHICAGO, March 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Beauty Show, Booth #24040 -- SpotOn Transact, LLC ("SpotOn"), a cutting-edge payments and software company, today debuted SpotOn Salon, its latest appointment software to help salon owners streamline their businesses at the 2019 America's Beauty Show. The state-of-the-art appointment solution includes a self check-in function that integrates with scheduling, loyalty, marketing and payment processing functions, allowing salon owners to engage with customers in an easy-to-use platform.

SpotOn Debuts New Appointments Platform at 2019 America’s Beauty Show

"SpotOn Salon was built based on what we learned from salon owners, and it's customizable for those who rent individual booths all the way up to salons managing large operations," said Doron Friedman, SpotOn Co-Founder. "We're thrilled to empower small business owners by consistently offering them tools that allow them to work smarter instead of harder, so they can focus on doing the work they enjoy and growing their companies."

The end-to-end appointments software makes it easy for merchants to schedule both customers and employees and seamlessly transition customers from check-in to check-out. SpotOn listened to salon-owners' needs and developed the appointments platform to meet their challenges. The easy-to-use platform allows salon merchants to make their business more efficient and streamlined by allowing them to:

Offer a self check-in function that allows customers to check-in on a tablet and make a new walk-in appointment

Schedule appointments online through a customizable, easy-to-use booking widget on the salon's website and Facebook page

Send appointment reminders and confirmations via text or email to reduce no-shows, cancellations and reduce lost revenue

Schedule, edit and track appointments for all employees on one master calendar with customizable rates and appointment durations

Print daily appointment calendars for each team member with customer details, appointment history and notes

Manage team member schedules, block calendars and invite your team to the SpotOn platform so they can help drive the growth of your business

Link customer appointments to check-out process and credit card payments

Create a viewable custom menu of services for customers to select

Search existing customer lists with contact information, appointment history and any custom notes, such as preferred shampoo type or nail color

Connect with customers by email, social media and mobile alerts with an easy-to-use marketing platform

Manage online reviews and boost ratings with a proprietary algorithm that solicits reviews from the salon's best customers

Encourage repeat visits from customers with an optional loyalty program

For Salons that do not have their own website, SpotOn also provides a cutting-edge website builder that seamlessly integrates with the booking widget

SpotOn was built on the premise of bringing valuable payment and software solutions to a wide array of business owners. The appointment software is fully integrated with the entire SpotOn platform, making the tool accessible to any merchant who chooses to process payments with SpotOn. SpotOn Salon is also easily compatible with other SpotOn business tools that enable merchants to easily manage key customer-facing components of their business, such as web design, marketing efforts, customer reviews and loyalty programs.

To schedule a meeting, receive a demo or learn more about SpotOn's products, stop by SpotOn's booth, #24040, at America's Beauty Show or visit http://www.SpotOn.com.

About SpotOn Transact, LLC

SpotOn Transact, LLC ("SpotOn") is a cutting-edge payments and software company redefining the merchant services industry. SpotOn brings together payment processing and customer engagement software, giving merchants richer data and tools that empower them to market more effectively to their customers. The SpotOn platform offers the most comprehensive tools for small and medium businesses, including payments, marketing, reviews, analytics and loyalty, backed by industry-leading customer care.

