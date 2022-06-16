Spotter and Havas Media Group Announce Partnership Enabling Brands to Give Game-Changing Capital to Diverse Creators

Partnership established on shared desire to provide growth-enabling resources to diverse-owned businesses

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotter, the company fueling the creator economy on YouTube, and Havas Media Group (HMG), the media experience agency, today announced a partnership enabling brands to put money directly into the hands of diverse creators.

This partnership allows brands to play a direct role in the growth and expansion of YouTube channels and the online presence of select diverse creators. As creators are building small businesses, media companies, and hiring full-scale teams, like any business, they often require funding in order to grow.

"We are thrilled to partner with Havas Media Group to further our commitment to diverse creators," said Aaron DeBevoise, CEO and Founder of Spotter. "As more creators are becoming enterprises in their own right, providing a way for brands and advertisers to support in that journey is a monumental next step. This capital is key to helping fuel diverse creators' businesses, grow their channels, and support their overall expansion."

Since launching in 2019, Spotter has already committed over $125M to diverse creators. HMG has focused on deploying capital to diverse media owners through BIPOC Media Connections, a program launched in 2021 designed to help advertisers direct more revenue to support Black-owned and Hispanic-owned radio stations across the United States. Across these commitments, supporting diverse-owned businesses has been a focus for both Spotter and HMG and this partnership allows the companies to blend resources and make an even larger impact.

"When we think about what meaningful media means today, I can't think of anything more meaningful than empowering and championing diverse creators on a platform like YouTube with partners like Spotter," said Greg Walsh, CEO of Havas Media, North America. "Creators are building small businesses. Funding them and giving them access to the amazing stable of brands we represent helps them scale their business."

"This partnership unlocks an entirely new way for brands to engage with diverse creators," said Nick Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer of Spotter. "By deploying capital directly to them, brands can now play a role in creators' journeys of growing and scaling as small businesses and media enterprises."

Through this partnership with HMG, Spotter will continue to give diverse creators game-changing capital they already would have plus even more from direct brand support. Earlier this year, Spotter announced a commitment to deploy $1 billion to YouTubers, along with the close of a Series D funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing the company at $1.7 billion.

About Spotter

Spotter provides cash to creators to grow or diversify their business while retaining their independence. Dedicated to empowering creators and growing the creator economy, with Spotter, creators receive cash for their catalogs through licensing their existing videos (and/or future video uploads) taking a payout instantly. Creators can then use the funds to fuel their growth through spending, investing, or anyway they choose. The funding is not a loan and Spotter does not take equity, allowing creators to remain 100% independent. Today, Spotter works with creators across YouTube and hopes to expand platforms in the future. In addition to funding, Spotter provides creators with in-depth data insights into the performance of all existing content to further help educate the creator on the value of their library, the value of future uploads and how they can improve performance in the future. With over 1.2 billion subscribers and over 40 billion monthly watch time minutes, Spotter also provides brand-safe content for advertisers. Spotter was named on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list in 2022 and is investing $1 billion into YouTube creators. For more information, please visit https://www.spotter.la/ .

About Havas Media Group

Havas Media Group (HMG) is the media experience agency. HMG delivers this brand promise through the Mx System, where meaningful media helps build more meaningful brands. HMG is part of the Havas Group, owned by Vivendi, one of the world's largest integrated content, media, and communications groups. HMG also consists of two global media networks: Havas Media and Arena Media. The media experience agencies are home to more than 10,000 specialists across 150 countries worldwide, with 62 Villages. Global clients include Hyundai Kia, Puma, TripAdvisor, Michelin, Telefónica, Swarovski, Reckitt Benckiser, among many others.

For more information, visit the website or follow Havas Media Group on Twitter @HavasMedia, LinkedIn @Havas Media Group, Facebook @HavasMedia or Instagram @havas.

